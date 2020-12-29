MARKET NEWS

Year-ender 2020 | These are the best smartphones launched this year

Here are some of the parameters we followed: Hardware and Software Combination, Availability, Global Pricing, and Global Consumer Purchasing Power.

December 29, 2020 / 06:30 PM IST
2020 has been another great year for smartphones. While smartphone sales slowed down in the first half of 2020, the industry saw a pretty strong comeback in the last two quarters of the year. And while we’ve seen a ton of excellent devices in 2020, there are few that stood out as the ‘best of the best’. Before we dive into the list, here are some of the parameters we followed: Hardware and Software Combination, Availability, Global Pricing, and Global Consumer Purchasing Power. So, without any further delays, here are our picks for the best smartphones of 2020.
Best Phone of 2020 | The best phone of 2020 was undoubtedly the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2. The Z Fold 2 brings several improvements over its predecessor while retaining all the innovation baked into the original Fold. Apart from offering the best-in-class hardware and excellent software, the Galaxy Z Fold 2 is like nothing else we’ve seen and that makes it deserving of the top spot on our list.
Best Premium Smartphone of 2020 | This was a tough call between the iPhone 12 Pro Max and the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, but we have to go with the, wait for it, ‘former’ of the two. Although the Note 20 Ultra does look like a better phone and seems like the better device on paper, the iPhone 12 Pro Max wins in two main verticals, ‘performance’ and ‘cameras’, making it the best premium smartphone of 2020. It is worth noting that irregularity in the pricing based on the region is one of its biggest woes of the iPhone 12 Pro Max.
Best Flagship of 2020 | Since the unveiling of the OnePlus 7 Pro, the company has been closing the gap between the top-tier flagships. And while the OnePlus 7 Pro was not quite flagship material, the same could not be said about the OnePlus 8 Pro. Apart from the wireless charging and IP rating, the OnePlus 8 Pro has one of the best smartphone displays of 2020 as well a camera setup that can go toe-to-toe with the likes of the Galaxy S20 and iPhone 12. And if you are an Indian consumer, then you also get the added benefit of ‘value.’
Best Flagship Killer of 2020 | A flagship killer smartphone is supposed to bring all the benefits of a flagship with minor comprises, while providing good value to the consumer. And no phone did that better in 2020 than Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro. While most budget flagships make noticeable compromises in camera performance, the Mi 10T Pro doesn’t. The main camera on the Mi 10T Pro is certainly flagship-grade, while the rest of the phone is pretty solid as well. For all that the Mi 10T Pro has to offer, it is still very reasonably priced.
Best Gaming Phone 2020 | The Asus ROG Phone 3 is not just the most accessible gaming phone in 2020, it is also the best by a long shot. While other gaming phones like the Lenovo Legion Phone Duel, Nubia Red Magic 5G, and Black Shark 3 Pro have their own trademark features, only the ROG Phone 3 manages to do an excellent job across the board. The ROG Phone 3 arrives with decent cameras, excellent software, a powerful chipset, a super-fast display, a massive battery, and the best audio we’ve heard on a smartphone.
Best Smartphone Camera 2020 | The smartphone with the best camera system in 2020 was the iPhone 12 Pro Max. Sure, we’ve had some great camera monsters, like the Mi 10 Ultra and Mate 40 Pro+, but those devices have their fair share of software and availability woes, making the iPhone 12 Pro Max the obvious choice. Apart from having the best hardware of any iPhone, the 12 Pro Max’s camera setup supports ProRaw mode, HDR with Dolby Vision at up to 60fps, a faster and better for improved night mode, and a much larger sensor for brighter shots with less noise and better dynamic range. This is arguably the best camera for taking both photos and videos.
Best Smartphone Battery 2020 | While smartphones continued to push the envelope of battery sizes, the Galaxy M51 was the only one who managed to crush the ‘6,000 mAh’ threshold. The Galaxy M51 and its 7,000 mAh battery deliver the best battery life of any smartphone in 2020. Apart from having a massive battery, the M51 also has all the features of a premium mid-ranger, which further sweetens the deal.
If you are looking for a good compact phone in 2020, there’s nothing better than the iPhone 12 mini. The iPhone 12 mini retains all the benefits of the iPhone 12 in a significantly smaller form factor. While its battery life is questionable, there are no compromises between the iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12. Good luck finding a better compact phone in 2020.
Best Mid Range Phone 2020 | The Google Pixel 4a 5G is, in our view the best mid-range phone of 2020. The Pixel 4a 5G has all the makings of a top-end mid-range handset while offering a flagship camera experience, a feat that ‘no’ other phone in this space can do. The combination of hardware and software here is second to none in this space. Additionally, if a Pixel 4a 5G isn’t available in your region, then the Pixel 4a is the next best thing. In a space where so many companies rely on buzz words, the Pixel 4a/4a 5G is the only device that gets you the best of both worlds (hardware and software).
Best Budget Phone 2020 | There was no shortage of good budget phones in 2020 with devices like the Moto G9 Power, Redmi Note 9 Pro, Realme 7, Nokia 5.3, and Galaxy M31s all deserving of the title. However, none impressed us as much as the Poco X3. In a sub $250 price, the Poco X3 manages to deliver the best budget experience of any smartphone in 2020. If the Poco X3 doesn’t fit your budget, the Realme 6 is undoubtedly the next best thing.
Dark Horse 2020 | For our ‘Dark Horse’ pick for 2020, we had to go with the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE. The Galaxy S20 FE retained nearly all the benefits of the Galaxy S20 and S20 Plus while debuting at a significantly lower price. If you are an Indian consumer, you might want to skip out on this as the Galaxy S20+ is currently priced at Rs 49,999 in the country. But in most other countries, the Galaxy S20 FE was an excellent addition to the S20 lineup.
TAGS: #Apple #Asus #Google #Huawei #OnePlus #Realme #Samsung #Slideshow #smartphones #Xiaomi #Year-ender 2020
first published: Dec 29, 2020 06:30 pm

