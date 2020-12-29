Year-ender 2020 | These are the best smartphones launched this year

2020 has been another great year for smartphones. While smartphone sales slowed down in the first half of 2020, the industry saw a pretty strong comeback in the last two quarters of the year. And while we’ve seen a ton of excellent devices in 2020, there are few that stood out as the ‘best of the best’. Before we dive into the list, here are some of the parameters we followed: Hardware and Software Combination, Availability, Global Pricing, and Global Consumer Purchasing Power. So, without any further delays, here are our picks for the best smartphones of 2020.