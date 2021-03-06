English
The Tech Weekender: Smartphones launched this week, Flipkart voice search, OnePlus 9 launch, and more

In case you missed them, here are the biggest developments from the world of technology from the week ending March 5.

Pranav Hegde
March 06, 2021 / 12:15 PM IST
Vivo has announced the vision plus initiative for India. With Vision Plus, it hopes to build a visual content ecosystem by working together with content creators, researching educational applications and promote cultural exchanges. This new strategy stands on four pillars: a mobile photography academy, mobile photography awards, masterclasses with top photographers and a federation of like-minded photography enthusiasts. Vivo says it will announce more about each of the pillars in the future.
Flipkart has dropped a voice search on its platform that will allow customers to search for products by speaking in English or Hindi. According to the e-commerce giant, the feature will enable faster onboarding of customers from smaller towns and simplify their experience. Flipkart said that consumers who are new to the internet require assistance in searching for products and the voice search feature will address the requirement. More details here .
The desktop app for WhatsApp has received a massive update on both PC and Mac. You can now make voice and video calls on your desktop. The desktop calls also have the same end-to-end encryption for extra security. More details here .
AMD is taking the fight to Nvidia with the recent launch of the new Radeon RX 6700 XT. The RX 6700 XT follows the launch of the Radeon RX 6800 and 6800 XT. The card is aimed at delivering smooth 1440p gameplay and will take on the likes of the Nvidia RTX 3060Ti and RTX 3070. More details here.
Xiaomi has launched the new Redmi Note 10 series in India. Three new phones have been added to the portfolio of the Redmi Note series, the Redmi Note 10 Pro Max, Redmi Note 10 Pro and the Redmi Note 10. Click here to check Redmi Note 10 series price and specifications .
Realme just dropped its first Snapdragon 888-powered smartphone in China. The Realme GT is a flagship 5G phone with a high-refresh-rate display, power-packed performance, triple-camera setup, and super-fast charging. It is also the first Realme headset to run Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0. Click here to check the Realme GT price and specifications.
Over-the-top content platform Netflix has launched a new feed with short funny video clips called 'First Laughs' for its mobile app. The feature also allows the users to not only watch but also react and share the short clips with other users. Click here for more details .
Instagram has announced Live Rooms to“double up” the live broadcast, meaning that the photo and video social network would now allow the users to go live with three other users. Previously, the platform enabled only two people to go live in a stream. Click here to check more details .
OnePlus 9 launch is around the corner. The company is expected to host the OnePlus 9 series launch event in March. OnePlus has officially teased the launch of its upcoming flagship. The latest teaser on the company’s website suggests that an announcement related to the OnePlus 9 series will be made on March 8.
