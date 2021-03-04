Realme GT 5G launched with Snapdragon 888 SoC, 120Hz AMOLED display: Check features, specs

Realme just dropped its first Snapdragon 888-powered smartphone in China. The Realme GT is a flagship 5G phone with a high-refresh-rate display, power-packed performance, triple-camera setup, and super-fast charging. It is also the first Realme headset to run Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0.

Realme GT price

The Realme GT 5G’s price in China starts from CNY2,799 (roughly Rs 31,300) for the base 8GB/128GB variant. The 12GB/256GB model will set you back CNY3,299 (roughly Rs 37,100). The Realme GT is available in three colour options – Galactic Silver, Deep Sea Blue, and Dawn Yellow with a leather-like finish, although the base model is only available in Silver and Blue.

Realme GT Specs

The Realme GT is powered by the Snapdragon 888 SoC with the integrated X60 5G modem. The chipset is paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. There’s no microSD card for storage expansion. The Realme GT runs Realme UI 2.0 based on Android 11 and features the latest HyperBoost 4.0 tech to enhance gaming performance.

For optics, the GT gets a triple-camera setup on the back with a 64 MP primary sensor, an 8 MP ultrawide shooter, and a 2 MP macro camera, rather than a telephoto lens. The hole-punch cutout on the front houses a 16 MP selfie camera. The Realme GT features electronic image stabilisation (EIS) and can record videos in up to 4K resolution at 60fps.

Realme’s latest flagship sports a 6.43-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED panel. The screen boasts a 120Hz refresh rate and a 360Hz touch sampling rate with five different settings. The Realme GT packs a 4,500 mAh battery with 65W wired fast-charging support.

Connectivity options on the Realme GT include Bluetooth 5.2, 5G, Wi-Fi standards up to 6e, a 3.5mm headphone jack, USB Type-C port, and more. The phone also features stereo speakers tuned by Dolby Atmos. The Realme G5 is scheduled to go on sale in China today. However, there is no word on international availability just yet.