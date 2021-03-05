English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

Flipkart introduces voice search feature in English, Hindi: Here's how you can use it

You can access Flipkart’s voice search on its Android mobile app or site, for now.

Moneycontrol News
March 05, 2021 / 01:22 PM IST

Flipkart has dropped a voice search on its platform that will allow customers to search for products by speaking in English or Hindi. According to the ecommerce giant, the feature will enable faster onboarding of customers from smaller towns and simplify their experience.

In a release, Flipkart said that consumers who are new to the internet require assistance in searching for products and the voice search feature will address the requirement.

It will also allow Flipkart to compete with Amazon’s Alexa-powered voice search, which was launched on Android app in March 2020. Flipkart also cited independent studies that showed searching through voice was five times faster than typing in Hindi and three times faster in English.

How to use voice search in Flipkart?

You can access Flipkart’s voice search on its Android mobile app or site in the initial stage. Mobile users can tap the microphone icon, which appears once you tap the search bar and then simply speak in English or Hindi the item you are looking for on Flipkart.  The company claims that there is a pool of over 150 million products across 80 categories.

Flipkart said it had begun a gradual rollout of the feature in January 2021 and had already noticed five million queries a day. For now, the voice search feature seems limited to the Flipkart app and website on Android. Moneycontrol wasn't able to verify if the feature is available on iOS, but the desktop version of Flipkart didn’t have a voice search option.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Amazon #Flipkart
first published: Mar 5, 2021 01:22 pm

Must Listen

The Market Podcast | Women's Day special: Wanted to become a tax consultant but found my love for D-Street, says Swati Khemani  

The Market Podcast | Women's Day special: Wanted to become a tax consultant but found my love for D-Street, says Swati Khemani  

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.