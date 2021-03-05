Flipkart introduces voice search feature in English, Hindi: Here's how you can use it

Flipkart has dropped a voice search on its platform that will allow customers to search for products by speaking in English or Hindi. According to the ecommerce giant, the feature will enable faster onboarding of customers from smaller towns and simplify their experience.

In a release, Flipkart said that consumers who are new to the internet require assistance in searching for products and the voice search feature will address the requirement.



Ab sabki sunega Flipkart! Bas tap kijiye aur hukum kijiye - aapki bhasha, aapke andaaz mein. Order kijiye Voice Search ke saath, aapke Flipkart App par! pic.twitter.com/EsxcDAwT1N

— Flipkart (@Flipkart) March 4, 2021

It will also allow Flipkart to compete with Amazon’s Alexa-powered voice search, which was launched on Android app in March 2020. Flipkart also cited independent studies that showed searching through voice was five times faster than typing in Hindi and three times faster in English.

How to use voice search in Flipkart?

You can access Flipkart’s voice search on its Android mobile app or site in the initial stage. Mobile users can tap the microphone icon, which appears once you tap the search bar and then simply speak in English or Hindi the item you are looking for on Flipkart. The company claims that there is a pool of over 150 million products across 80 categories.

Flipkart said it had begun a gradual rollout of the feature in January 2021 and had already noticed five million queries a day. For now, the voice search feature seems limited to the Flipkart app and website on Android. Moneycontrol wasn't able to verify if the feature is available on iOS, but the desktop version of Flipkart didn’t have a voice search option.