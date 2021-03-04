You can now make WhatsApp calls using your PC

The desktop app for WhatsApp has received a massive update on both PC and Mac. You can now make voice and video calls on your desktop. The desktop calls also have the same end-to-end encryption for extra security.

WhatsApp rolled out the feature to a small group of users last year but is now making it available to everyone. One striking omission from the desktop calling feature list is the ability to make Group calls. WhatsApp call on your desktop is only for one-to-one calls as of now, though the company has promised that it will expand the feature list to include group voice and video calls in the future.

The reasoning the company gives is that it wants to make sure that it can give users, "a reliable and high-quality experience" before it introduces group calling.

How do I make calls on a Windows PC?

Before you jump in and try out the new feature, there are a few things to note. Obviously, you are going to need a camera for video calls and a microphone if you don't plan on staring at the screen without saying anything.

Besides these basics, you are also going to need Windows 10, so if you are running older versions of Windows you are out of luck. You also need to make sure that you are running Windows 10 64-bit version 1903 or higher. If you are unsure about what version of Windows 10 is installed on your system, just press the Windows key on your keyboard and start typing "winver". Windows should automatically show your application in search and all you need to is click on it and check your version of Windows.

You also need to make sure that you have given permission to WhatsApp to use your camera and microphone. To do this either click "Yes" on the dialog prompts that pop-up when you try to place a call or press the Windows key on your keyboard and type "Settings."

Once the page opens, just type "App Permissions" in the search bar on the top and look for Microphone and Camera. Once you have granted access, there is just one more thing on the checklist that you need to tick. Just make sure your phone also has an active internet connection and is connected to WhatsApp. This should be a no-brainer, since you will sign using the QR code scanner on the app anyway.