Netflix Fast Laughs: OTT giant launches TikTok-style funny video clips

The feature is currently available for iPhone users in select countries only but the platform said that the feature will soon start testing for Android users also.

Moneycontrol News
March 04, 2021 / 01:00 PM IST

Over-the-top content platform Netflix has launched a new feed with short funny video clips called 'First Laughs' for its mobile app. The feature also allows the users to not only watch but also react and share the short clips with other users.

"Fast Laughs offers a full-screen feed of funny clips from our big comedy catalog including films (Murder Mystery), series (Big Mouth), sitcoms (The Crew) and stand-up from comedians like Kevin Hart and Ali Wong," the company said.

The feed can be accessed through the bottom navigation menu by clicking on the Fast Laughs tab. Clips will start playing one after the other.

The feature has a striking similarity to video-sharing social networking services like TikTok that popularised this concept of creating and sharing short video clips with other users.

Fast Laughs allows users to add series, films and stand-up specials to their list, or start viewing them immediately.

"You can also share the clips individually on Whatsapp, Instagram, Snapchat and Twitter - so your friends can get in on the fun too," Netflix said in a post.

"This is the part where we have to say that not all clips will be appropriate for all audiences," Netflix said in the post. The Fast Laughs tab won't appear on the Netflix kids’ profiles, TechCrunch noted in a report. It further said that members will be able to filter the content based on their own settings for maturity rating levels, adding that there’s no exact clip length for these video snippets.

The feature is currently available for iPhone users in select countries only. But, the platform said that the feature would soon be tested for Android users also.
