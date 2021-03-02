Instagram "doubles up" Live Rooms, allows upto four users to live stream

Instagram has announced Live Rooms to“double up” the live broadcast, meaning that the photo and video social network would now allow the users to go live with three other users. Previously, the platform enabled only two people to go live in a stream.

"We hope that doubling up on Live will open up more creative opportunities — start a talk show, host a jam session or co-create with other artists, host more engaging Q&As or tutorials with your following, or just hang out with more of your friends," the company said in a blog.

Live Rooms also gives creators even more ways to build a business and earn money, according to the company. The platform also announced that Live viewers could purchase badges for their "favorite creators to show their love." With Live Rooms, viewers can buy badges for the hosts and use other interactive features like Shopping and Live Fundraisers.

The Live feature on Instagram allows users to stream informational talks about science and COVID-19 guidelines, interviews with celebrities and rap battles. "Creators of all kinds — from fitness instructors to musicians, beauty bloggers, chefs and activists, all relied on Live to create moments and bring people together to reach their communities in creative ways." the company said.

How does it work?

To start a Live Room— swipe left and pick the Live camera option. Add a title and tap the Rooms icon to add your guests. You’ll see people who have requested to go live with you, and you can also search for a guest to add. When you start a Live Room, you’ll remain at the top of the screen when you add guests. As a broadcaster, you can add up to three guests at once or one by one

The Live Rooms feature puts Instagram in league with the new group audio-based platform, Clubhouse that already has millions of registered users. Instagram says that it is exploring more interactive tools such as offering moderator controls and audio features that will be available in the coming months.