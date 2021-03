Instagram is one of the biggest social media platforms in the world. Unfortunately, it's also got a stalker problem. The company has tried to combat this in various ways, even going so far as to remove the "Following" tabs from its user interface. Now it wants the service to be even safer for teens. It is introducing some new features aimed to clamp down on adults who send multiple DMs and requests to people under the age of 18. Starting now, adults will not be able to message teens who do not follow them. More details here