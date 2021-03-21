Poco X3 Pro price, specifications and official photos leaked ahead of March 22 launch

Poco X3 (Image: Pranav Hegde)

Poco X3 Pro price and specifications have leaked. The upcoming smartphone is confirmed to launch in India on March 30. Poco X3 Pro launch for the global market is scheduled for March 22. Ahead of the launch, the smartphone has been spotted on Xiaomi’s Shopee Vietnam website.

Poco X3 Pro price

The listing reveals that the Poco X3 Pro price for the 8GB + 256GB RAM variant will be set at 7,990 million VND (roughly Rs 24,850). There will also be a 6GB + 128GB variant priced at around $300 (roughly Rs 21,700).

Poco X3 Pro specifications

The Poco X3 Pro will sport a 6.67-inch Full HD+ IPS LCD with a hole-punch cutout for the front camera. As per the listing spotted by tipster Chunvn8888, the phone will come with a 120Hz refresh rate display and a 240Hz touch sampling rate. It will also come with 450 nits of brightness and Corning Gorilla Glass 6.

The phone will come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 SoC. It will be paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The device will pack a 5,160 mAh battery with 33W fast charging.

The listed images also confirm that the Poco X3 Pro will come with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. It has a dual speaker setup with Hi-Res audio. The device will also come with a 3.5mm headphone jack.

It will come in three colours - Black, Blue, and Bronze.