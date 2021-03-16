PUBG Mobile bans over one million accounts for cheating

PUBG Mobile recently confirmed that it had permanently deleted over 1 million accounts for cheating in the game. PUBG Mobile is an immensely popular mobile title with a large global fanbase. But some users often resort to cheating to one-up the competition.



Don't get caught on the wrong side of the #BanPan From March 5th-11th, we permanently banned 1,110,842 accounts from accessing our game. The majority of reasons include:

Auto-Aim Hacks

Speed Hacks

X-Ray Vision

Learn more at https://t.co/YdeCgfdOcr#pubgmobilepic.twitter.com/a6jrmf005I March 14, 2021

While cheating may give some users a leg up, it ruins the game for other players. The developer’s introduced an anti-cheat system to tackle issues of cheating and maintain the integrity of the game. In a tweet on its official handle, PUBG Mobile revealed it banned 1,110,842 accounts permanently from accessing the game.

According to the tweet, a vast majority of these accounts have been banned for using Auto-Aim Hacks, X-Ray Vision, and Speed Hacks. Additionally, the banned accounts will be permanently removed from the game with no chance of being revived.

In its latest anti-cheating report, PUBG Mobile said that 34 percent of accounts that were banned fell in the Bronze category and 13 percent of the share were in the Diamond category. The banned accounts from the Gold and Platinum tiers stood at 10 percent and 11 percent, respectively. Lastly, 12 percent of banned users were from the Silver category. The number of cheating players in the Conqueror category was the least.

The report also shared the percentage of users banned for using the various hacks and cheating mechanisms. 29 percent of accounts were banned for using the Auto-Aim hack, while 28 percent were removed for using X-Ray Vision. Additionally, 19 percent of account had been deleted for using Speed Hacks and 7 percent for Modification of Area Damage. Lastly, one percent were banned for Modification of Character Models, while the remaining 16 percent used other less popular hacks.