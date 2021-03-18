English
Exclusive | Vivo X60 Pro+ India variant to sport Deep Sea Blue Vegan Leather finish, all models to feature Virtual RAM

One of the many highlight features of the X60 series, apart from its camera capabilities, will be Virtual RAM.

Pranav Hegde
March 18, 2021 / 04:24 PM IST

Vivo is gearing up for the launch of the Vivo X60 series in India. The company will launch the Vivo X60, Vivo X60 Pro, and Vivo X60 Pro+. Ahead of the launch, Moneycontrol has got some exclusive details about the upcoming flagship smartphones. The Vivo X60 Pro+ is Vivo’s most premium offering coming for the Indian market on March 25. The X60 series will also come with a feature called Virtual RAM.

Our sources tell us that Vivo will launch the Vivo X60 Pro+ in India alongside the Vivo X60 and X60 Pro. Last year, the company launched two smartphones, skipping the Pro+ model in India. This time around, the Vivo X60 Pro+ will launch in India.

Vivo X60 Pro+

Live images of the phone further reveal that it will come with a vegan leather finish on the back. Tipster Ishan Agarwal has also leaked an image of the X60 Pro+. The device will come in Deep Sea Blue colour launched in China. According to our source, the Classic Orange colour option is not coming to India. The images also confirm that the Vivo X60 Pro+ will come with a quad-camera setup on the back.

Vivo X60 Pro+

One of the many highlight features of the X60 series, apart from its camera capabilities, will be Virtual RAM.  The feature will be available across all Vivo X60 series phones. When enabled, the phone will provide 3GB of additional virtual RAM. This additional memory will be used from the phone’s internal storage. Assuming that the phones will come with at least 8GB of RAM, the Virtual RAM feature will provide an additional 3GB of buffer memory. This essentially means that the phone will offer a buffer memory worth 11GB of RAM, despite physically having 8GB of RAM. Additional RAM is expected to aid in a better, lag-free user experience while performing intensive tasks. Apps are unlikely to shut or freeze in the background.

Vivo has partnered with camera lenses manufacturer Zeiss for the X60 series. The Vivo X60 Pro+ and the X60 Pro would come with an improved Gimbal camera technology for enhanced stabilisation while recording videos. It will also feature a T* anti-reflective coating to avoid any ghosting or glare that can be seen while shooting objects in line with the sun or any harsh lighting.
TAGS: #smartphones #Vivo
first published: Mar 18, 2021 04:19 pm

