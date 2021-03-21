Twitter likely to roll-out awaited ‘Undo’ feature for paid users

The new 'Undo Tweet' feature (Image Source: Jane Manchun Wong)

Twitter’s much-talked-about subscription service will have another long-awaited feature – or at least something close to it.

App researcher Jane Manchun Wong on March 19 tweeted an image that showed that the microblogging site’s teased “Undo” feature will be a part of the platform’s paid services.



Twitter is working on app subscription for paid features like “Undo Tweet” https://t.co/CrqnzIPcOH pic.twitter.com/Ct16Gk2RL1

— Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) March 19, 2021

“Twitter is working on app subscription for paid features like “Undo Tweet”,” she tweeted.

Wong was also the first to bring to notice that Twitter was testing the “undo” feature – something that comes after long drawn calls for the site to enable an “edit” function for tweets.

However, while the edit option seems unlikely as Twitter chief Jack Dorsey has repeatedly denied the function would be added – undo seems like the next best thing.

Twitter had on March 6 confirmed to AFP that it is “working on a button that would give people a chance to take back freshly fired-off tweets before they are posted.”

"We can confirm we are testing this feature," a Twitter spokeswoman said in reply to AFP.

The feature would be in addition to the delete function but would prevent a tweet from appearing on a user's timeline.

Earlier in March, when the Twitter subscription model was teased it said that creators and publishers would be allowed to charge followers a “monthly subscription fee for exclusive content or newsletters” under its Super Follows service.

The move is being viewed as a way to expand revenue streams beyond advertising and the company told investors it is looking to host 315 million “monetizable” users by 2023, compared to 192 million in 2020.

Twitter also plans to double "development velocity," meaning the number of new features it releases per employee to get people to engage more with the service.