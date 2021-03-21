English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Exclusive Webinar :Register now for webinar on 'Trade Nifty Options in Just 15 Mins a Day’ ' - By Asmita Patel
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Twitter likely to roll-out awaited ‘Undo’ feature for paid users

The “undo” feature comes after long drawn calls for the site to enable an “edit” function for tweets – something that is unlikely to be made available.

Moneycontrol News
March 21, 2021 / 11:01 AM IST
The new 'Undo Tweet' feature (Image Source: Jane Manchun Wong)

The new 'Undo Tweet' feature (Image Source: Jane Manchun Wong)


Twitter’s much-talked-about subscription service will have another long-awaited feature – or at least something close to it.

App researcher Jane Manchun Wong on March 19 tweeted an image that showed that the microblogging site’s teased “Undo” feature will be a part of the platform’s paid services.

“Twitter is working on app subscription for paid features like “Undo Tweet”,” she tweeted.

Wong was also the first to bring to notice that Twitter was testing the “undo” feature – something that comes after long drawn calls for the site to enable an “edit” function for tweets.

However, while the edit option seems unlikely as Twitter chief Jack Dorsey has repeatedly denied the function would be added – undo seems like the next best thing.

Close

Related stories

Twitter had on March 6 confirmed to AFP that it is “working on a button that would give people a chance to take back freshly fired-off tweets before they are posted.”

"We can confirm we are testing this feature," a Twitter spokeswoman said in reply to AFP.

The feature would be in addition to the delete function but would prevent a tweet from appearing on a user's timeline.

Earlier in March, when the Twitter subscription model was teased it said that creators and publishers would be allowed to charge followers a “monthly subscription fee for exclusive content or newsletters” under its Super Follows service.

The move is being viewed as a way to expand revenue streams beyond advertising and the company told investors it is looking to host 315 million “monetizable” users by 2023, compared to 192 million in 2020.

Twitter also plans to double "development velocity," meaning the number of new features it releases per employee to get people to engage more with the service.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Business #Technology #Twitter #undo feature #world
first published: Mar 21, 2021 11:01 am

Must Listen

Policy Talk | Many in IT sector from Haryana itself: Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala on 75% private sector reservation row

Policy Talk | Many in IT sector from Haryana itself: Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala on 75% private sector reservation row

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.