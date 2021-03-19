English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Exclusive Webinar :Register now for webinar on 'Trade Nifty Options in Just 15 Mins a Day’ ' - By Asmita Patel
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Apple’s iOS 14 privacy feature could benefit Facebook, says Mark Zuckerberg

Zuckerberg has been a strong critic of Apple’s latest privacy feature that provides app tracking transparency and is slated to debut with iOS 14.5 soon. The social media giant has claimed that this privacy feature could deal a huge blow to ad tech companies and hamper the growth of small businesses.

Moneycontrol News
March 19, 2021 / 04:25 PM IST
Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg. (PC-Facebook)

Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg. (PC-Facebook)

Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg, who was until recently opposed to Apple’s iOS 14 privacy feature because it limits advertisement tracking, is now saying that it could benefit his company.

However, according to a CNBC report, the Facebook head said in a Clubhouse room on March 18 that: “It is possible that we may even be in a stronger position if Apple’s changes encourage more businesses to conduct more commerce on our platforms by making it harder for them to use their data in order to find the customers that would want to use their products outside of our platforms.”

Once this feature rolls out, developers will have to seek permission before tracking any device advertising identifier, that is, the Identifier for Advertiser (IDFA) tag.

iPhone users will be opted out of tracking by default, which means, companies like Facebook will no longer have access to key metrics such as view-through conversions – a feature that helps identify users who purchase goods after viewing. However, users can manually change settings options if they wish to allow services to leverage IDFA data.

Meanwhile, Facebook has been preparing for the looming data privacy changes by launching more commerce products, such as Facebook Shops and Instagram Shops. These will help brands list and sell their products directly on Facebook and Instagram.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Apple #Apple privacy policy #Facebook #iOS 14
first published: Mar 19, 2021 04:25 pm

Must Listen

Macro Minutes Podcast | Supply side challenges holding back export growth : FIEO Director General Ajay Sahai

Macro Minutes Podcast | Supply side challenges holding back export growth : FIEO Director General Ajay Sahai

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.