AMD announces Ryzen Pro 5000 series mobile CPUs, bringing 8 Cores to business notebooks

AMD recently announced new Ryzen Pro 5000 series mobile processors to challenge Intel’s vPro platform. The new processors are based on Zen 3 architecture and will provide “uncompromised performance and battery life” for the next generation of thin-and-light business notebooks.

The Ryzen Pro 5000 lineup will consist of several new CPUs, with the top-of-the-line Ryzen 7 Pro 5850U packing eight cores and 16 threads. The CPU has a 20MB cache and a base frequency of 1.9 GHz. The Ryzen 7 Pro 5850U will bring us the first eight-core thin and light laptops.

All the CPUs in Intel’s competing Tiger Lake vPro lineup only includes quad-core processors. The Ryzen Pro 5000 series will also include the six-core Ryzen 5 Pro 5650U CPU and Ryzen 3 Pro 5450U quad-core processor. All three CPUs have a 15W TDP.

The new Ryzen CPUs will feature Shadow Stack that is designed to protect the system against malware and AMD’s Pro Manageability platform. AMD also claims that the new processors will offer deeper integration with Microsoft and OEMs for better security. The new chips will also be FIPS encryption certified and support Microsoft’s Endpoint Manager.

The new Ryzen Pro 5000 series CPUs are already slated to appear on business-oriented notebooks from HP and Lenovo, including the HP ProBooks, HP Elitebooks, Lenovo ThinkPads, and ThinkBooks.