English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Exclusive Webinar :Register now for webinar on 'Trade Nifty Options in Just 15 Mins a Day’ ' - By Asmita Patel
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

Apple reportedly launching new iPad Pro and iPad mini models soon

The new iPad Pro models are expected to come with an upgraded M1 chip, better cameras, an improved display, and a Thunderbolt port.

Moneycontrol News
March 18, 2021 / 03:09 PM IST

Apple might be gearing up to launch new iPad tablets in April. The new iPad Pro models are expected to come with an upgraded M1 chip, better cameras, an improved display, and a Thunderbolt port. They are set to debut in 11-inch and 12.9-inch sizes.

According to a report by Bloomberg, sources with knowledge on the matter claimed that the Cupertino-based tech giant would unveil new iPad Pro models in April. The report also said that an iPad mini with a bigger screen is also arriving alongside the iPad Pros.

The new iPad Pro models could come with a faster version of Apple’s custom M1 chip, which currently powers the latest MacBook Air, MacBook Pro and Mac mini. The new iPad Pros are also expected to get better cameras but retain the same design.

The report also said that the 12.9-inch model could use a mini-LED display, which would be brighter and feature a higher contrast ratio than past iPad Pros.  It is also set to get a Thunderbolt connector, enabling connectivity with additional peripherals like monitors, hard drives, etc.

The reports of new iPad models come amid the growing demand for tablets and other computing devices as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to force people into remote working and e-learning. Apple is expected to hold a major product event later this month, on March 23. So, we may not have to wait long to find out what’s next on the horizon for the tech giant.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Apple #iPad mini #iPad Pro
first published: Mar 18, 2021 03:09 pm

Must Listen

Future Wise | How does India's first fully online school work?

Future Wise | How does India's first fully online school work?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.