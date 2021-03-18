Apple reportedly launching new iPad Pro and iPad mini models soon

Apple might be gearing up to launch new iPad tablets in April. The new iPad Pro models are expected to come with an upgraded M1 chip, better cameras, an improved display, and a Thunderbolt port. They are set to debut in 11-inch and 12.9-inch sizes.

According to a report by Bloomberg, sources with knowledge on the matter claimed that the Cupertino-based tech giant would unveil new iPad Pro models in April. The report also said that an iPad mini with a bigger screen is also arriving alongside the iPad Pros.

The new iPad Pro models could come with a faster version of Apple’s custom M1 chip, which currently powers the latest MacBook Air, MacBook Pro and Mac mini. The new iPad Pros are also expected to get better cameras but retain the same design.

The report also said that the 12.9-inch model could use a mini-LED display, which would be brighter and feature a higher contrast ratio than past iPad Pros. It is also set to get a Thunderbolt connector, enabling connectivity with additional peripherals like monitors, hard drives, etc.