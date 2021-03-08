Apple Event on March 23 tipped; 2021 iPad Pro launch rumoured alongside MacBook Pro, AirTags

Apple Event in March could be hosted on same day as the OnePlus 9 series launch event. According to a new tip, the Apple Event for the rumoured iPad Pro 2021 and MacBook Pro will take place on March 23. The company could also launch the long-rumoured Apple AirTags at the March Apple Event.

The Apple Event date leak comes from tipster Jon Prosser and Chinese leaker Kang. Apple is expected to launch the iPad Pro at the event. It could also unveil new MacBook Pro models, AirTags, and Apple AirPods at the iPad Pro launch in March 2021.

Apple could launch two iPad Pro devices. CAD renders of the Apple iPad Pro 11-inch and 12.9-inch models had leaked earlier this year. The two iPad Pro models look quite similar to their predecessors.

2021 iPad Pro

Starting with the 11-inch iPad Pro 2021, the tablet will sport the same design as the iPad Pro 2020. It will have a slate-like form factor and a square-shaped dual-camera setup and an additional sensor. Details about the three sensors are unknown but we can expect it to house a 12MP primary camera and a LiDAR sensor alongside the 8MP ultrawide camera. At the front, the 11-inch display will be surrounded by narrow bezels like the iPad Pro 2020.

The 12.9-inch iPad Pro 2021 will house the Face ID sensors above the display. There is no word on the inclusion of Touch ID inside the power button like the Apple iPad Air 2020. The bigger iPad Pro will also have a quad-speaker system. It will sport a dual-camera setup at the back with the LED flash and LiDAR sensor. Apple is also tipped to undertake the transition to mini LED display for the iPad Pro.

AirTags

AirTags have been rumoured to launch since a very long time. AirTags is Apple’s version of Bluetooth tags that could be used to track the attached item using your iPhone. There are multiple similar products available from other brands, but Apple’s AirTags are expected to redefine the category using UWB (ultra-wideband) technology found on the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, and the Pro models. Prosser had previously claimed that the tracker device will launch in November, followed by another December release date.

MacBook Pro

The MacBook Pro models are tipped to come with the mini LED display. Rumours also suggest that the upcoming MacBook models will come with the more-power M1X chip. Other details of the Apple laptop are currently unknown.