iPhone 13, iPhone 12, MacBook Pro M1, iPad and other Apple products get massive discount offers

Vijay Sales is offering discounts and offers on several Apple products as part of its Apple Days sale. During the sale, which is live till December 31, the latest iPhone 13 models and other Apple products like AirPods, Apple Watch, etc. can be bought at a discounted price.

iPhone 13 price in India during the Apple Days sale drops to Rs 75,900 for the base 128GB model. The device is typically available for Rs 79,900. On top of the Rs 4,000 discount, HDFC Bank cardholders can avail of an additional Rs 6,000 off on the new iPhone. The iPhone 13 mini, on the other hand, can be bought for Rs 66,400. The HDFC Bank card offer is also valid for this device.

iPhone 13 Pro Max price in India during the Apple Days sale drops down to Rs 1,23,400. The iPhone 13 Pro price in India, on the other hand, drops to Rs 1,13,900. The devices can be purchased for an additional Rs 5,000 discount via HDFC Bank cards.

iPhone 12 price in India drops to Rs 61,299 during the Vijay Sales Apple Days sale. The vendor is also offering a Rs 5,000 additional discount on HDFC Bank cards.

Apple iPhone 11 can be purchased for Rs 47,400 during the Vijay Sales Apple Days sale. On top of it, users can get an additional Rs 4,000 off on transactions made using HDFC Bank Cards.

iPad price in India for the 9th generation model drops to Rs 29,900. On top of this, HDFC Bank cardholders get an additional Rs 3,000 off.

iPad Air price in India during the Vijay Sales Apple Days campaign drops to Rs 50,900. On top of this, HDFC Bank cardholders get an additional Rs 4,000 discount on the purchase of the new iPad Air 2020.

iPad Pro price in India starts at Rs 67,500 during the Apple Days sale. On top of it, customers can avail of a Rs 4000 discount through HDFC Bank credit and debit card offers.

Apple Watch Series 7 India price at launch was Rs 41,900. However, during the Apple Days sale, customers can purchase the smartwatch for iPhone for Rs 39,100. HDFC Bank cardholders can avail of an additional Rs 3,000 discount on Series 7. Apple Watch SE, which is an affordable version of the Apple Watch Series 6, can be bought for Rs 25,900. The price includes the Rs 2,000 cashback offer.

Apple MacBook Air M1 price in India during the Vijay Days sale is set at Rs 83,610. The M1 Air was launched in India for Rs 92,900 for the base 256GB model. The MacBook Pro M1 Pro price starts at Rs 1,81,200 during the sale.