In Pics | Top 10 camera smartphones under Rs 30,000

These are the best smartphone cameras in India's sub-30K segment. Carlsen Martin India’s mid-range smartphone market is rifled with competition, with several OEMs pushing hardware limitations on a tight 30K budget. And while a phone under Rs 30,000 won’t get you flagship-grade camera performance, it will get you pretty close in quite a few instances. So, let’s take a look at some of the best smartphone cameras in India’s sub-30K segment. Oppo Reno 10x Zoom Edition | Rs 29,999 | 48 MP, f/1.7 with OIS + 13 MP, f/3.0 (Periscope) with OIS and 5x Optical Zoom + 8 MP, f/2.2 (Ultrawide) | 16 MP, f/2.0 | The Oppo Reno 10x Zoom Edition is a fairly old device having launched in the first half of last year. However, in terms of sheer camera performance and versatility, it is undoubtedly the best on our list. Realme X3 SuperZoom | Rs 27,999 | 64 MP, f/1.8 + 8 MP, f/3.4 (Periscope) with OIS and 5x Optical Zoom + 8 MP, f/2.3 (Ultrawide) + 2 MP, f/2.4 (Macro) | 32 MP, f/2.5 + 8 MP, f/2.2 (Ultrawide) | The Realme X3 SuperZoom is our pick for the phone with the most versatile set of cameras under 30K. While there are a few primary shooters on our list that may be cable of capturing better shots than the X3 SuperZoom, the sheer versatility from the front and rear camera setups makes it ideal for different scenarios. Realme X2 Pro | Rs 29,999 | 64 MP, f/1.8 + 8 MP, f/2.2 (Ultrawide) + 13 MP, f/2.5 (Telephoto) + 2 MP, f/2.4 (Depth) | 16 MP, f/2.0 | The Realme X2 Pro was introduced last year as the company’s first flagship smartphone and has certainly lived up to the hype. The Realme X2 Pro features a versatile camera setup, but as you will see with most smartphones on this list, consistency falls apart when switching between cameras. Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro | Rs 24,999 | 48 MP, f/1.8 + 13 MP, f/2.4 (Ultrawide) + 8 MP, f/2.4 (Telephoto) | 20 MP, f/2.2 | The Redmi K20 Pro was the first flagship killer to arrive in India in 2019 and has since only gotten cheaper. The phone has a rear camera setup to rival some of the best and does a pretty good job in most scenarios. However, the motorised pop-up selfie camera on the K20 Pro leaves a lot to be desired. OnePlus Nord | Rs 24,999 | 48 MP, f/1.8 with OIS + 8 MP, f/2.3 (Ultrawide) + 5 MP, f/2.4 (Depth) + 2 MP, f/2.4 (Macro) | 32 MP, f/2.5 + 8 MP, f/2.5 (Ultrawide) | Apart from supporting 5G, the OnePlus Nord has a good set of cameras. The primary rear camera sensor on the Nord is the same as that on the more expensive OnePlus 8, ensuring good camera performance across the board. Samsung Galaxy A71 | Rs 30,999 | 64 MP, f/1.8 + 12 MP, f/2.2 (Ultrawide) + 5 MP, f/2.4 (Macro) + 5 MP, f/2.2 (Depth) | 32 MP, f/2.2 | While the Samsung Galaxy A71 is slightly over budget, it is still a worthy addition to this list. The primary camera sensor is as good as it gets, with the Galaxy A71 being able to output above-average results. Vivo V19 | Rs 24,990 | 48 MP, f/1.8 + 8 MP, f/2.2 (Ultrawide) + 2 MP, f/2.4 (Depth) + 2 MP, f/2.4 (Macro) | 32 MP, f/2.1 + 8 MP, f/2.3 (Ultrawide) | Like the OnePlus Nord, the Vivo V19 also features six cameras in total, offering incredible versatility, but struggles with consistency, which is the case with most of the smartphones on this list. However, an additional caveat is the older chipset on the V19, which means it packs an older ISP (image signal processor). Google Pixel 3a | Rs 30,999 | 12.2 MP, f/1.8 with OIS | 8 MP, f/2.0 | The Pixel 3a offers the best rear camera performance on our list. However, it was impossible to find a unit in stock online, which is why we leave it as an honourable mention. The quality of shots on the single rear camera on the back more than makes up for the lack of a telephoto or ultrawide snapper. Asus 6z | Rs 27,999 | 48 MP, f/1.8 + 13 MP, f/2.4 (Ultrawide) | The Asus 6z is another excellent smartphone under Rs 30,000 if you can get your hands on it. Not only does it offer excellent image quality, but the rear camera also doubles as a selfie camera, allowing it to compete with premium smartphones on the selfie front. Realme X3 | Rs 24,999 | 64 MP, f/1.8 + 12 MP, f/2.5 (Telephoto) + 8 MP, f/2.3 (Ultrawide) + 2 MP, f/2.4 (Macro) | 16 MP, f/2.0 + 8 MP, f/2.2 (Ultrawide) | If you don’t have the budget for the Realme X3 SuperZoom, then the Realme X3 is your next best option. The Realme X3’s camera setup is almost identical to the X3 SuperZoom, with a few compromises. First Published on Aug 23, 2020 04:55 pm