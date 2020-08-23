In Pics | Top 10 camera smartphones under Rs 30,000

Realme X3 SuperZoom | Rs 27,999 | 64 MP, f/1.8 + 8 MP, f/3.4 (Periscope) with OIS and 5x Optical Zoom + 8 MP, f/2.3 (Ultrawide) + 2 MP, f/2.4 (Macro) | 32 MP, f/2.5 + 8 MP, f/2.2 (Ultrawide) | The Realme X3 SuperZoom is our pick for the phone with the most versatile set of cameras under 30K. While there are a few primary shooters on our list that may be cable of capturing better shots than the X3 SuperZoom, the sheer versatility from the front and rear camera setups makes it ideal for different scenarios.