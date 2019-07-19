App
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Jul 19, 2019 02:24 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Here's a look at Asus 6Z - the phone with an all-screen design and dual-flip cameras

The Asus 6Z is one of the very few smartphones in India to offer an all-screen experience without any notch or punch-hole

Pranav Hegde @PranavHegdeHere
The Asus 6Z is the company's first smartphone to sport an all-screen design. It features a 6.4-inch Full HD+ display with a resolution of 1080 * 2340 pixels. The screen has a 19.5:9 aspect ratio and comes with an impressive screen-to-body ratio of 92 percent.
The Asus 6Z is the company's first smartphone to sport an all-screen design. It features a 6.4-inch Full HD+ display with a resolution of 1080 * 2340 pixels. The screen has a 19.5:9 aspect ratio and comes with an impressive screen-to-body ratio of 92 percent.

At the back, the Asus 6Z gets a dual camera setup and a fingerprint scanner placed between the Asus branding and the camera unit.
At the back, the Asus 6Z gets a dual-camera setup and a fingerprint scanner placed between the Asus branding and the camera unit.

The highlight feature of the Asus 6Z is its camera unit. The rear camera unit features a 48MP f/1.79 Sony IMX 586 sensor and a 13MP 145-degree ultra-wide sensor.
The highlight feature of the Asus 6Z is its camera unit. The rear camera unit features a 48MP f/1.79 Sony IMX 586 sensor and a 13MP 145-degree ultra-wide sensor.

The camera flips and doubles as a front camera offering detailed 48MP selfies with an ultra-wide camera for group selfies
The camera flips and doubles as a front camera offering detailed 48MP selfies with an ultra-wide camera for group selfies.

The camera unit comes with features like HDR+, EIS, Motion Tracking, and Super Night Mode for better low-light performance. The Motion-Tracking feature follows the subject as it moves from one end of the screen to the other.
The camera unit comes with features like HDR+, EIS, Motion Tracking, and Super Night Mode for better low-light performance. The Motion-Tracking feature follows the subject as it moves from one end of the screen to the other.

Performance specs include a 7nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 octa-core chipset with Adreno 640 GPU for graphics. The SoC is paired with 6GB and 8GB RAM with 64GB, 128GB and 256GB storage.
Performance specs include a 7nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 octa-core chipset with Adreno 640 GPU for graphics. The SoC is paired with 6GB and 8GB RAM with 64GB, 128GB and 256GB storage.

There is a beefy 5,000 mAh battery with support for QuickCharge 4.0 via USB Type-C and 10W reverse QuickCharge technology.
There is a beefy 5,000 mAh battery with support for QuickCharge 4.0 via USB Type-C and 10W reverse QuickCharge technology.

Asus 6z starts in India at Rs 31,999 for the 6GB + 64GB variant. The 6 GB + 128GB variant and 8GB + 256 GB variants are priced at Rs 34,999 and Rs 39,999 respectively.
Asus 6z starts in India at Rs 31,999 for the 6GB + 64GB variant. The 6 GB + 128GB variant and 8GB + 256 GB variants are priced at Rs 34,999 and Rs 39,999 respectively.

With that pricing, the Asus 6Z competes directly with the OnePlus 7, Oppo Reno 10x Zoom, and the newly launched Redmi K20 Pro
With that pricing, the Asus 6Z competes directly with the OnePlus 7, Oppo Reno 10x Zoom, and the newly launched Redmi K20 Pro

First Published on Jul 19, 2019 02:24 pm

tags #Asus #smartphones #Technology

