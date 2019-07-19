Here's a look at Asus 6Z - the phone with an all-screen design and dual-flip cameras

The Asus 6Z is one of the very few smartphones in India to offer an all-screen experience without any notch or punch-hole Pranav Hegde @PranavHegdeHere 1/9 The Asus 6Z is the company's first smartphone to sport an all-screen design. It features a 6.4-inch Full HD+ display with a resolution of 1080 * 2340 pixels. The screen has a 19.5:9 aspect ratio and comes with an impressive screen-to-body ratio of 92 percent. 2/9 At the back, the Asus 6Z gets a dual-camera setup and a fingerprint scanner placed between the Asus branding and the camera unit. 3/9 The highlight feature of the Asus 6Z is its camera unit. The rear camera unit features a 48MP f/1.79 Sony IMX 586 sensor and a 13MP 145-degree ultra-wide sensor. 4/9 The camera flips and doubles as a front camera offering detailed 48MP selfies with an ultra-wide camera for group selfies. 5/9 The camera unit comes with features like HDR+, EIS, Motion Tracking, and Super Night Mode for better low-light performance. The Motion-Tracking feature follows the subject as it moves from one end of the screen to the other. 6/9 Performance specs include a 7nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 octa-core chipset with Adreno 640 GPU for graphics. The SoC is paired with 6GB and 8GB RAM with 64GB, 128GB and 256GB storage. 7/9 There is a beefy 5,000 mAh battery with support for QuickCharge 4.0 via USB Type-C and 10W reverse QuickCharge technology. 8/9 Asus 6z starts in India at Rs 31,999 for the 6GB + 64GB variant. The 6 GB + 128GB variant and 8GB + 256 GB variants are priced at Rs 34,999 and Rs 39,999 respectively. 9/9 With that pricing, the Asus 6Z competes directly with the OnePlus 7, Oppo Reno 10x Zoom, and the newly launched Redmi K20 Pro First Published on Jul 19, 2019 02:24 pm