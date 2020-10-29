Flipkart Big Diwali Sale | Best deals, offers go live; check discounts on mobile phones here

Flipkart Big Diwali Sale will be live till November 4. Moneycontrol News Flipkart Big Diwali sale kicks off on October 29 with massive discounts and offers. While the sale is live for Flipkart Plus customers, others can get their hands on the best deals during Flipkart Big Diwali Sale starting at 12 pm on October 29. During the Flipkart Big Diwali sale, Realme Narzo 20 Pro will be available for Rs 13,999. The smartphone comes with a 65W fast charger, a 4,500 mAh battery, and a 90Hz display, etc. You can click here to read our Realme Narzo 20 Pro review. Apple iPhone XR will be available for Rs 39,999, down from Apple’s official India price of Rs 47,900 during the Flipkart Big Diwali Sale. Poco C3 price in India drops to Rs 7,499 during the Flipkart Big Diwali Sale. The 4GB RAM variant will be available for Rs 8,499 during the Flipkart sale. One of the key highlights of the Flipkart Big Diwali Sale is the LG G8x. The smartphone with dual-screen support would be available for Rs 24,990, up from its initial sale price of Rs 19,990 and Rs 21,990 during the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale. In case you want a stock Android smartphone with an all-screen design and a pop-up camera, you can check the Motorola One Fusion+, which will be available for Rs 16,499 during the Flipkart Big Diwali sale. Xiaomi's newly launched Mi 10T goes on sale for Rs 35,999 during the Flipkart Big Diwali sale. Asus ROG Phone 3 price in India drops by Rs 3,000 during the Flipkart Big Diwali sale. The smartphone packs top-of-the-line hardware like Snapdragon 865 Plus, 144Hz 10 Bit HDR AMOLED display, Dual Partition Ultra Sonic Air Triggers, and a 6,000 mAh battery. During the Flipkart Diwali Sale, Vivo V20 will be available for Rs 24,990. You can click here to check our Vivo V20 Review. Apple iPhone SE price in India drops to Rs 32,999 during the Flipkart Big Diwali sale. For the price, users will get an iPhone SE 64GB storage variant. During the Flipkart Big Diwali sale, Samsung Galaxy A51 with a Super AMOLED display and a 48MP quad-camera setup will be available for Rs 22,999. Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ price in India drops to Rs 59,999 during the Flipkart Big Diwali Sale. In case you want to know about the latest Samsung Galaxy Note smartphone, you can click here to read our Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra review. Apart from these various deals, Flipkart is also offering users to avail 10 percent discount on Axis Bank credit and debit cards as well as EMI transactions. Customers can also avail no-cost EMI payment options with Bajaj Finserv and leading banks, including HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, and State Bank of India (SBI). First Published on Oct 29, 2020 09:58 am