Flipkart Apple Days Sale: Deals on Apple iPhone 12, iPhone 11, iPhone XR

Here are some of the best offers on the iPhone 12 and older iPhone models during the Flipkart Apple Days Sale.

Moneycontrol News
March 03, 2021 / 11:52 AM IST
Flipkart Apple Days Sale is currently live. During the sale, Apple iPhone 12 and older generation iPhone models are available at a discounted price.
Apple iPhone 12 Pro price in India at launch was Rs 1,19,900 for the base 128GB variant. As part of the sale, HDFC Bank cardholders can avail an instant Rs 5,000 discount on the iPhone 12 Pro.
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max price in India at launch was Rs 1,29,900 for the base 128GB variant. Using the same HDFC Bank card offer, customers can avail Rs 5,000 discount on the purchase, bringing the iPhone 12 Pro Max price down to Rs 1,24,900.
Apple iPhone 12 price in India drops to Rs 73,900 using the HDFC Bank card offers during the Flipkart Apple Days sale. Click here to check our Apple iPhone 12 Review .
Apple iPhone 12 mini India price drops to Rs 63,900 using the HDFC Bank card offer. Customers can avail a Rs 6,000 discount on the Apple iPhone 12 mini launch price. Click here to read our Apple iPhone 12 mini review .
Apple iPhone 11 Pro price in India during the Flipkart Apple Days sale is set at Rs 79,999 for the base 64GB model. Click here to read our Apple iPhone 11 Pro review .
iPhone 11 price in India during the Flipkart Apple Days sale is set at Rs 49,999 for the 64GB variant. The 2019 iPhone price was previously set at Rs 54,900 in India.
Apple iPhone XR price in India during the Flipkart Apple Days Sale is set at Rs 40,999.
first published: Mar 3, 2021 11:52 am

