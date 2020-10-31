Triumph Trident: Check the all-new sport naked bike to be launched in India early next year

The Triumph Trident entry-level sport naked bike will compete directly with the likes of the Kawasaki Z650. Moneycontrol News With the first images of the Triumph Trident release just in August, the company has already unveiled the production version of the sport naked bike. (Source: Triumph) The bike was first only revealed as a prototype complete in a plastic white and an engine. Last month, we got pictures of in camouflage along with a few pointers about the bike. Now, the Trident is complete and is looking at a launch sometime next year. (Source: Triumph) The Triumph Trident will be the company’s entry-level sport naked bike and will compete directly with the likes of the Kawasaki Z650. (Source: Triumph) The Trident has been built from the ground up, and while the engine is a 660cc inline-three, Triumph says it is not the same engine as the Street Triple S. With 67 new components added to the mix, the new engine is capable of producing 81 PS of power and 64 Nm of torque. It gets a 6-speed gearbox to which a bi-directional quickshifter can be added as an option. (Source: Triumph) In terms of ergonomics, seeing as how the Trident is a naked sport, its riding position is fairly relaxed. Suspension comes from premium Showa USD separate function forks and preload-adjustable monoshock. Braking is handled by a Nissin two-piston caliper on dual 310 mm discs up front and a single piston brake at the rear. (Source: Triumph) The Trident will also get a lot of other features including ride-by-wire that adds two riding modes, adjustable traction control, but no switchable ABS. The bike’s seat height stands at 803 mm and weighs 189 kg at the kerb. (Source: Triumph) The Triumph Trident is expected to make it to India as a CKD unit sometime early next year. As for pricing, somewhere around the Rs 7 lakh mark can be expected. (Source: Triumph) First Published on Oct 31, 2020 02:47 pm