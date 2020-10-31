Triumph Trident: Check the all-new sport naked bike to be launched in India early next year

The Trident has been built from the ground up, and while the engine is a 660cc inline-three, Triumph says it is not the same engine as the Street Triple S. With 67 new components added to the mix, the new engine is capable of producing 81 PS of power and 64 Nm of torque. It gets a 6-speed gearbox to which a bi-directional quickshifter can be added as an option. (Source: Triumph)