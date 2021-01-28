Renault unveils Kiger | All you need to know about the SUV

Designed in India and France, the Kiger has made its world debut in India. The compact SUV will be commercially launched in March after prices and bookings are announced in the coming weeks. (Image: Renault)

The Renault Kiger gets a 1.0 litre, 3 cylinder, 100 Ps turbocharged petrol engine and also a 1 litre, 3 cylinder, 72 Ps naturally aspirated engine. The option of 5-speed transmission is available on both the variants apart from CVT and AMT transmission option. The Kiger has multi-drive modes featuring normal, eco, and sports mode. (Image: Renault)

The Kiger is 3.99 meter long, has a width of 1.75 meter and a height of 1.6 meter. The Kiger’s wheelbase is 2.5 meter and its kerb weight is 1,012 kg. Ground clearance is 205 mm. The vehicle rides on 16-inch tyres. These figures are nearly identical to the segment best-seller Kia Sonet. (Image: Renault)

The Kiger gets a 40-litre fuel tank which gives it a drive range of 800km. Renault claims a mileage of 20 km per litre on the Kiger. It’s bootspace volume is 405 litre, which is the best-in-class. The Kiger shares its platform with the Renault Triber which was launched in August 2019. (Image: Renault)

There is a 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system on offer which can be paired with an Apple or Android-powered smartphone. There is also a 7-inch backlit digital cluster which provides access to onboard computer menu, speaker volume, telephone and radio controls and voice recognition. (Image: Renault)

The Kiger also boasts of Arkamys 3D sound system, a multi-skin TFT cluster, steering mounted controls, keyless access, wireless phone charging, bluetooth connectivity that can pair with up to five devices, a USB socket for faster charging and a built-in MP4 video player. (Image: Renault)

The Kiger sports two front airbags for the driver and front-seat passenger along with the two side airbags. Both front seats get seat belt reminder. There is also a clean air filter of PM 2.5, which is a first in class. (Image: Renault)

The Kiger uses radar sensors and a reverse camera with guiding lines for added safety. Higher trim levels get white ambient lighting in the passenger compartment. It lights up the storage compartment at the front of the centre console and the back of the front door grip handles. (Image: Renault)

The Kiger’s exterior gets a chrome front grille, LED headlamps and daytime running lights, skid plate, rear spoiler, roof bars, and diamond cut alloys. The Kiger will be available in six colours (Image: Renault)

The Kiger will compete against the Nissan Magnite, Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Ford EcoSport, Mahindra XUV300, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet and the Tata Nexon. (Image: Renault)