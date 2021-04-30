MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Limited Period Offer:Be a PRO for 1 month @Rs49/-Multiple payment options available. Know More
you are here: HomeNewsPhotosTechnologyAuto

In Pictures: Suzuki Misano Concept car blends together ‘two souls’ of cars and motorcycles

Japanese auto manufacturer, Suzuki, teamed up with 24 students from Instituto Europeo di Design (IED) in Turin, Italy to develop the new Misano Concept car.

Moneycontrol News
April 30, 2021 / 02:30 PM IST
Suzuki has taken the wraps off the Misano Concept, a roadster said to be inspired by both a motorcycle and a car at the same time. (Image Source: Suzuki)
Suzuki has taken the wraps off the Misano Concept, a roadster said to be inspired by both a motorcycle and a car at the same time. (Image Source: Suzuki)
Japanese auto manufacturer, Suzuki, teamed up with 24 students from Instituto Europeo di Design (IED) in Turin, Italy to develop the new Misano Concept car. Named after the Misano World Circuit, the team has designed the concept keeping Suzuki’s ‘two souls’ of car and motorcycle manufacturing in mind. (Image Source: Suzuki)
Japanese auto manufacturer, Suzuki, teamed up with 24 students from Instituto Europeo di Design (IED) in Turin, Italy to develop the new Misano Concept car. Named after the Misano World Circuit, the team has designed the concept keeping Suzuki’s ‘two souls’ of car and motorcycle manufacturing in mind. (Image Source: Suzuki)
The Misano isn’t the typical trike you would think of when someone says blend a car and a bike together. In fact, the concept is more car than bike, but the seating arrangement would disagree. It sports clean lines throughout and very sleek looking lighting elements. (Image Source: Suzuki)
The Misano isn’t the typical trike you would think of when someone says blend a car and a bike together. In fact, the concept is more car than bike, but the seating arrangement would disagree. It sports clean lines throughout and very sleek looking lighting elements. (Image Source: Suzuki)
The Roadster is just 4,000 mm long, 1,750 mm wide and just about 1,000 mm in tall. The seats are arranged one behind the other on the left and this allows for boot space and battery storage on the right side of the car. (Image Source: Suzuki)
The Roadster is just 4,000 mm long, 1,750 mm wide and just about 1,000 mm in tall. The seats are arranged one behind the other on the left and this allows for boot space and battery storage on the right side of the car. (Image Source: Suzuki)
It also gets a windscreen and a handlebar-style yoke instead of a steering wheel, just like a motorcycle. (Image Source: Suzuki)
It also gets a windscreen and a handlebar-style yoke instead of a steering wheel, just like a motorcycle. (Image Source: Suzuki)
The team of maters students included people from various countries such as India, France, Italy, Turkey, Lebanon, Spain, Belgium, Albania and Israel. Unfortunately, there is no word from Suzuki whether this concept will make it to production, but we can only hope. (Image Source: Suzuki)
The team of masters students included people from various countries such as India, France, Italy, Turkey, Lebanon, Spain, Belgium, Albania and Israel. Unfortunately, there is no word from Suzuki whether this concept will make it to production, but we can only hope. (Image Source: Suzuki)
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Auto #Suzuki #Suzuki Misano #Technology
first published: Apr 30, 2021 02:30 pm

Must Listen

Future Wise | Crash testing jobs are up for grabs, but do you have the skills?

Future Wise | Crash testing jobs are up for grabs, but do you have the skills?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.