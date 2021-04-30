In Pictures: Suzuki Misano Concept car blends together ‘two souls’ of cars and motorcycles

Suzuki has taken the wraps off the Misano Concept, a roadster said to be inspired by both a motorcycle and a car at the same time. (Image Source: Suzuki)

Japanese auto manufacturer, Suzuki, teamed up with 24 students from Instituto Europeo di Design (IED) in Turin, Italy to develop the new Misano Concept car. Named after the Misano World Circuit, the team has designed the concept keeping Suzuki’s ‘two souls’ of car and motorcycle manufacturing in mind. (Image Source: Suzuki)

The Misano isn’t the typical trike you would think of when someone says blend a car and a bike together. In fact, the concept is more car than bike, but the seating arrangement would disagree. It sports clean lines throughout and very sleek looking lighting elements. (Image Source: Suzuki)

The Roadster is just 4,000 mm long, 1,750 mm wide and just about 1,000 mm in tall. The seats are arranged one behind the other on the left and this allows for boot space and battery storage on the right side of the car. (Image Source: Suzuki)

It also gets a windscreen and a handlebar-style yoke instead of a steering wheel, just like a motorcycle. (Image Source: Suzuki)