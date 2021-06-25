In pics | Here's what you should know about the new Hyundai Alcazar

Hyundai’s new SUV Alcazar has much to offer. The Alcazar has the Creta’s 1.5-litre diesel engine with 115 bhp and 25.5 kgm of torque, albeit re-calibrated for its greater weight. There’s also a 2-litre petrol engine on offer, which is more powerful than the petrol options on the Creta; this engine makes 157 bhp and 19.5 kgm of torque, and is also seen on the Tucson SUV but is the latest variant. Six-speed manual and 6-speed torque convertor automatic gearbox options are available, but there’s no DCT (dual-clutch transmission). The pricing starts at Rs 16.3 lakh for the base petrol variant with a manual gearbox (which is very well stocked with features) and going up to Rs 20 lakh for the top spec diesel with an automatic gearbox (all prices ex-showroom).

Hyundai set out to make the longest wheelbase in this segment, and it’s done so. By extending the rear overhang and stretching the wheelbase to 2,760mm (150mm more than the Creta), Hyundai has created extra room in the cabin and, of course, put in a third row of seats. The Alcazar's wheelbase is now 19mm more than the recently launched Tata Safari and 10mm more than the MG Hector Plus, which used to have the maximum wheelbase until now.

Depending on your needs, you can order a 6- or 7-seat Alcazar, with the 6-seater having two captain seats in the second row and the 7-seater a bench seat. The third row is really only suitable for children and adults of small build; the captain seats are very comfortable, as are the two front seats. The bench seat should also be good, going by what you get in the Creta. In the 7-seater with a second row bench, the whole unit can be moved back for more room, if there’s nobody in the third row. The second row occupants also get flip-down tables that are attached to the back of the first row of seats. The second row has a one-touch tumble operation, which makes them easy to fold when people need to get into the third row. The captain seats as well as the third row seats have adjustable backrests, and in the 6-seater, you get a storage console between the two seats in the second row, with a wireless phone charging pad in the top-end variants. The boot is, of course, much smaller (180 litres), although you can flatten the third and second row of seats for more storage.

The Alcazar’s nose is similar to the Creta’s in that the headlight assembly is the same but the grille is a studded-chrome one, and the fog lamp housing is different. You’ll see a smaller faux skid plate under the bumper, and when you view it from the side, the increased length is obvious. Behind the C pillar is a small quarter window for third-row passengers, and at the back, the design becomes different. The tailgate is almost straight, and the headlamps are chunky and not as well integrated as on the Creta. The top-end variants will come with 18-inch alloy wheels.

The front seats are ventilated, the driver’s seat is powered, the steering wheel is tilt/reach adjustable (a very useful feature), and there are two 10.25-inch screens up front—one for the infotainment (Apple CarPlay and Android Auto onboard), and the other for the instruments (which are configurable according to driving modes).