In pics | Finance schemes, other offers in June by various carmakers in India

Check out details of all the promotional finance schemes rolled out by carmakers Swaraj Baggonkar @swarajsb 1/10 Maruti Suzuki, in partnership with Mahindra Finance, has rolled out a series of finance options like Buy Now Pay Later, moratorium scheme of two months, step-up EMI. step-up option at the frequency of six months. Balloon EMI, and the one where the customer pays 25 percent of the contract value as the last EMI. There is a scheme of quarterly EMIs for agricultural customers including a low-down payment scheme. (Image: Maruti Suzuki) 2/10 Hyundai is offering low EMIs for the first three months and the balance amount in remaining equal EMIs for three-, four- and five-year loan tenures. There is a step-up scheme where customers need to pay EMI of Rs 1234/lakh for the first year and bear an 11 percent increase from the second year onwards. There is also an eight-year loan repayment option besides up to 100 percent on-road funding (Image: Hyundai) 3/10 Under the ‘Buy Now Pay Later’ scheme by Renault, customers can buy now and start paying EMIs after three months. Renault Finance has also rolled out ‘Job Loss Cover’, an insurance coverage against loss of job due to layoffs, retrenchment, accidental death, permanent disability and hospitalization in case of any disease including COVID-19 for a yearly premium ranging from Rs 650 to Rs 1,600. (Image: Renault) 4/10 Tata Motors Tiago can be yours with a customised EMI plan starting at Rs 5,000 every month for six months. This EMI is for a loan amount of up to Rs 5 Lakh. Then, it gradually increases over a maximum tenure of five years. Customers can return the vehicle to Tata Motors Finance in case of any financial difficulty. There is also an option of an eight-year loan repayment and 100 percent on road funding. (Image: Tata Motors) 5/10 Mahindra & Mahindra rolled out 10 different schemes including fee waiver options and three months moratorium option for doctors. The company also has a ‘Buy Now Pay In 2021’ scheme in addition to 100 percent on-road funding. Other schemes include paying 50 percent less EMI for three months for every year of the loan tenure, 25 percent of loan payment at the end of the loan tenure and EMI starting at Rs 1,234 per lakh. (Image: M&M) 6/10 German auto giant Volkswagen is offering a 12-month EMI holiday wherein regular EMIs kick in from the second year of purchase. The entire bouquet of six finance scheme offerings by VW is also offered by sister brand Skoda Auto for its range including Superb and Kodiaq. (Image: Volkswagen) 7/10 Luxury car maker Mercedes-Benz launched Wishbox 2.0 applicable on C-Class, E-Class and GLC range of cars wherein for the first time loan repayment period is 10 years and the lowest EMI offering is Rs 1,499/lakh. A three-month EMI waiver is also on the cards on a standard loan. Under the ‘Drive More Pay Less’ scheme, the EMI for the first six months will be lower and regular EMIs from the seventh month onwards. (Image: Mercedes-Benz) 8/10 India’s second-largest luxury carmaker BMW said it is offering up to 40 percent lower EMI over the first 2.5 years. Besides, there will be zero down-payment with interest rates starting as low as 5.99 percent. There are also zero charges for part-payment or loan restructuring. (Image: BMW) 9/10 FCA India Automobiles rolled out financing packages under 'Jeep for all'. It is offering low interest loans, reduced EMIs and 100 percent on-road financing for women. The company which sells Jeep SUVs is also offering insurance coverage in the event of job loss and critical illness. There is also an offer of low EMIs in the first 24 months of the loan tenure. (Image: FCA) 10/10 Customers can own a Toyota vehicle or service it with flexible options to convert the payment into EMI of 3/6/9 months and so on. This payment scheme will come with benefits like a low rate of interest and in some cases 100 per cent processing fee waiver. The company has also launched a WhatsApp-based service that allows customers to reach Toyota for any enquiries or feedback, by giving a missed call or SMS. (Image: Toyota) First Published on Jun 10, 2020 10:00 am