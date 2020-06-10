In pics | Finance schemes, other offers in June by various carmakers in India

Tata Motors Tiago can be yours with a customised EMI plan starting at Rs 5,000 every month for six months. This EMI is for a loan amount of up to Rs 5 Lakh. Then, it gradually increases over a maximum tenure of five years. Customers can return the vehicle to Tata Motors Finance in case of any financial difficulty. There is also an option of an eight-year loan repayment and 100 percent on road funding. (Image: Tata Motors)