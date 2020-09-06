AnTuTu releases list of best-performing smartphones in August 2020, Snapdragon 865+ phones lead the way

AnTuTu's testing is based on average scores over multiple tests as opposed to the highest scores. Carlsen Martin Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra | Snapdragon 865 | 16GB + 512GB | Xiaomi’s Mi 10 Ultra managed to top AnTuTu’s list of best-performing smartphones in the month of August. The Mi 10 Ultra is a truly ‘Ultra’ smartphone taking the best traits of the Mi 10 Pro and improving on them. The Mi 10 Ultra also holds the top spot in terms of overall camera performance on DxOMark’s list. The one downfall here is that the phone is only available in China. iQOO 5 | Snapdragon 865 | 12GB + 256GB | The iQOO 5 is the world’s second-fastest phone according to AnTuTu. The iQOO 5 offers major improvements over the iQOO 3 5G, which launched earlier this year. In terms of performance, display, battery, and cameras, the iQOO 5 is a big step up from the iQOO 3. Asus ROG Phone 3 | Snapdragon 865 + | 12GB + 256GB | The ROG Phone 3 is the third-fastest smartphone on this list, which is quite surprising, considering this phone is built for performance. The ROG Phone 3 is an absolute beast of a phone with some monstrous specs. Check out our full review of the ROG Phone 3 here. Black Shark 3s | Snapdragon 865 | 12GB + 256GB | The Black Shark 3S is the first smartphone to use the standard Snapdragon 865 chip but is not too far off from the ROG Phone 3 and its Snapdragon 865+ SoC. The Black Shark 3S is another gaming phone with a beef spec sheet and beefier design. Vivo X50 Pro+ | Snapdragon 865 | 12GB + 256GB | The Vivo X50 Pro+ was the top-tier model in the X50 series. While the X50 Pro Plus lost out on the gimbal stabilisation as the Vivo X50 Pro, it gained a faster flagship chipset. Overall, the Vivo X50 Pro+ is a pretty capable device that is limited by availability. Oppo Find X2 Pro | Snapdragon 865 | 12GB + 256GB | After enjoying much of its time at the top of AnTuTu’s lists for the better part of this year, the Oppo Find X2 Pro has finally found itself in the bottom half. The Oppo Find X2 Pro is one of the best smartphones to have launched in 2020, and you can check out our full review of the device here. OPPO Find X2 | Snapdragon 865 | 8GB + 256GB | The standard Find X2 finds itself in the seventh spot on the list of best-performing smartphones for August. The Oppo Find X2 is pretty similar to its ‘Pro’ compatriot, with compromises in the camera department. The only reason why it finds itself falling under the Find X2 Pro is the 8GB RAM. Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro | Snapdragon 865 | 12GB + 512GB | The Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro was one of the first smartphones to arrive with the Snapdragon 865 chipset back in February this year. However, it looks like the phone is still going strong, even in the second half of 2020. You can check out our review of the standard Mi 10 here. iQOO Neo3 | Snapdragon 865 | 8GB + 256GB | The iQOO Neo3 makes it to the ninth spot on our list and is also the first phone to drop below the 600000 threshold. Last month, a sub-600000 score was enough to put the iQOO Neo3 in the top half of the list. However, the arrival of the Snapdragon 865+ SoC has moved the ball quite a bit. Xiaomi Redmi K30 Pro | Snapdragon 865 | 8GB + 256GB | Yet another Xiaomi phone finds itself in the last spot on AnTuTu’s list of best-performing smartphones in August 2020. The Redmi K30 Pro is the fourth Xiaomi or Xiaomi associated phone on the list. Like the iQOO Neo3, the Redmi K30 Pro is another flagship killer on this list. First Published on Sep 6, 2020 04:26 pm