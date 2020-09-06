AnTuTu releases list of best-performing smartphones in August 2020, Snapdragon 865+ phones lead the way

Oppo Find X2 Pro | Snapdragon 865 | 12GB + 256GB | After enjoying much of its time at the top of AnTuTu’s lists for the better part of this year, the Oppo Find X2 Pro has finally found itself in the bottom half. The Oppo Find X2 Pro is one of the best smartphones to have launched in 2020, and you can check out our full review of the device here.