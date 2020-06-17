In Pics | Oppo Find X2, Find X2 Pro launched in India: Check price, specifications, features

The Find X2 has been launched in India for Rs 64,990 for the 12GB + 256GB variant. Pranav Hegde @PranavHegdeHere 1/7 Oppo has launched the Find X2 series in India. Under the flagship series, the Find X2 and Find X2 Pro have been unveiled. 2/7 Both the smartphones feature a 6.7-inch QHD+ Ultra Vision curved AMOLED display with a 1440*3168 resolution and a 19.8:9 aspect ratio. The screen has a 120Hz refresh rate, which can be enabled even at QHD+ resolution. There is also a tiny punch-hole cutout on the top left corner of the screen for the front camera, resulting in a screen-to-body ratio of 93.1 percent. 3/7 On the back, the Find X2 Pro sports a 48MP Sony IMX689 wide lens, a 48MP Sony IMX586 ultrawide lens, and a 13MP f/3.0 periscope sensor with 10x hybrid zoom. The regular Find X2 has a 48MP Sony IMX586 sensor, a 12MP ultrawide lens, and a 13MP f/2.4 telephoto lens with 5x hybrid zoom and 20x digital zoom. 4/7 For selfies and face unlock, both smartphones feature a 32MP Sony IMX616 f/2.4 front camera. 5/7 Under the hood, the smartphones get powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor with X55 modem for 5G connectivity and 12GB LPDDR5 RAM. The Find X2 Pro gets 512GB UFS 3.0 storage, whereas the normal FInd X2 gets 256GB internal memory. While both smartphones support 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 fast charging, the Find X2 Pro gets a marginally bigger 4,260 mAh battery, compared to the Find X2's 4,200 mAh battery. 6/7 Oppo Find X2 series runs on Android 10 with Color OS 7.1 skin on top. 7/7 The Find X2 has been launched in India for Rs 64,990 for the 12GB + 256GB variant. Find X2 Pro with 12GB + 512GB storage has also been unveiled in India and will be offered as a gift to select Corona Warriors in partnership with Forbes India. First Published on Jun 17, 2020 06:26 pm