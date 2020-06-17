In Pics | Oppo Find X2, Find X2 Pro launched in India: Check price, specifications, features

Both the smartphones feature a 6.7-inch QHD+ Ultra Vision curved AMOLED display with a 1440*3168 resolution and a 19.8:9 aspect ratio. The screen has a 120Hz refresh rate, which can be enabled even at QHD+ resolution. There is also a tiny punch-hole cutout on the top left corner of the screen for the front camera, resulting in a screen-to-body ratio of 93.1 percent.