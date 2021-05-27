The Earth's Colours: From the city lights to the hues of an orbital sunrise One truly believes in the wonders of nature, when you see the 'larger picture'. Here are some stunning images of planet earth captured by the International Space Station. These images show just how vivid our planet is when seen from space.
May 27, 2021 / 05:47 PM IST
The sun's glint beams off the Tasman Sea on the southeastern coast of New South Wales, Australia, as the International Space Station orbited 269 miles above Adelaide, the capital city of South Australia. (Image Credits: NASA)
This composite photograph, a combination of several distinct photographs, of Cuba, the Bahamas and southern Florida was captured as the International Space Station orbited 263 miles above the Caribbean Sea. (Image Credits: NASA)
The night lights of Italy are prominent as the International Space Station soared 262 miles above southern Europe during an orbital twilight. (Image Credits: NASA)
A starry night sky and an atmospheric glow blanket the Earth during an orbital night period as the International Space Station orbited 266 miles above the Indian Ocean. (Image Credits: NASA)
The sun's rays beam into the camera as the International Space Station orbited 265 miles above Kazakhstan. In the top foreground, is a portion of the Japanese Kibo laboratory module, Kibo's robotic arm and its Exposed Facility that hosts external space experiments. (Image Credits: NASA)
In this view from a window aboard the SpaceX Crew Dragon Endeavour, a pair of the International Space Station's main solar arrays drape across the Earth's horizon as the orbital lab soared 271 miles above the south Atlantic in between Argentina and South Africa. (Image Credits: NASA)
The early morning hues of an orbital sunrise are pictured from the International Space Station as it soared 264 miles above the China-Russia border in far eastern Asia near the Sea of Japan. (Image Credits: NASA)