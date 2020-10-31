172@29@17@137!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|photos|india|pm-narendra-modi-launches-indias-first-seaplane-service-in-gujarat-flies-on-maidan-flight-6045181.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 31, 2020 05:46 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

PM Narendra Modi launches India's first seaplane service in Gujarat, flies on maiden flight

The service will be operated by SpiceJet's fully owned subsidiary, Spice Shuttle.

Moneycontrol News
1 | Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 31 launched a seaplane service between the Statue of Unity near Kevadiya in Gujarat's Narmada district and Sabarmati Riverfront in Ahmedabad. (Image: Twitter/@DDIndialive)

2 | The PM inaugurated the service by boarding the twin-engine plane from pond-3 close to Sardar Sarovar Dam after taking part in the Ekta Diwas celebrations at the Statue of Unity on the occasion of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's 145th birth anniversary. (Image: Twitter/@narendramodi)

3 | The plane carrying Modi landed on the waters of Sabarmati Riverfront in Ahmedabad in around 40 minutes after covering a distance of around 200 km. (Image: ANI)

4 | After his arrival in Ahmedabad, Modi unveiled a plaque announcing the launch of the service from October 31. (Image: Twitter/@BJP4Gujarat)

5 | The service will be operated by SpiceJet's fully owned subsidiary, Spice Shuttle. Daily two flights will be operated on the Ahmedabad-Kevadiya route from Saturday, the company said. (Image: Twitter/@BJP4Gujarat)

First Published on Oct 31, 2020 05:27 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Slideshow

