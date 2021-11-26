MARKET NEWS

Mumbai 26/11 terror attack: Tributes pour in for martyrs on 13th anniversary

Mumbai 26/11 terror attack: Tributes paid to martyrs on 13th anniversary.

November 26, 2021 / 10:15 AM IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah pays tributes to those who lost their lives in the Mumbai 26/11 terror attacks and salutes all the security personnel who bravely faced the terrorists.
Maharashtra governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari paid tribute to those who lost their lives in Mumbai 26/11 terror attacks. (Image: ANI)
Deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar paid tribute to those who lost their lives in Mumbai 26/11 terror attacks. (Image: ANI)
Maharashtra home minister Dilip Walse Patil paid tribute to those who lost their lives in Mumbai 26/11 terror attacks. (Image: ANI)
The 2008 Mumbai attack was a series of terrorist attacks that took place in November 2008, when 10 members of Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist organisation from Pakistan, carried out 12 coordinated shooting and bombing attacks lasting four days across Mumbai.(Image: Reuters)
Eight of the attacks occurred in South Mumbai: at Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus, the Oberoi Trident, the Taj Palace & Tower,the Leopold Cafe, the Cama Hospital, the Nariman House, the Metro Cinema, and in a lane behind the Times of India building and St. Xavier's College.
Ajmal Kasab, the sole surviving attacker, disclosed that the attackers were members of the terrorist group Lashkar-e-Taiba,among others.Kasab was executed on 21 November 2012 at 7:30 a.m.
Hemant Karkare was the chief of the Mumbai Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS). He was killed in action during the 2008 Mumbai attacks.
Hemant Karkare was the chief of the Mumbai Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS). He was killed in action during the 2008 Mumbai attacks. Karkare, Vijay Salaskar, Ashok Kamte and one of their officers were killed. The only survivor, Constable Arun Jadhav, was severely wounded.
