Mumbai 26/11 terror attack: Tributes pour in for martyrs on 13th anniversary

Union Home Minister Amit Shah pays tributes to those who lost their lives in the Mumbai 26/11 terror attacks and salutes all the security personnel who bravely faced the terrorists.

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari paid tribute to those who lost their lives in Mumbai 26/11 terror attacks. (Image: ANI)

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar paid tribute to those who lost their lives in Mumbai 26/11 terror attacks. (Image: ANI)

Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil paid tribute to those who lost their lives in Mumbai 26/11 terror attacks. (Image: ANI)

The 2008 Mumbai attack was a series of terrorist attacks that took place in November 2008, when 10 members of Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist organisation from Pakistan, carried out 12 coordinated shooting and bombing attacks lasting four days across Mumbai.(Image: Reuters)

Eight of the attacks occurred in South Mumbai: at Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus, the Oberoi Trident, the Taj Palace & Tower,the Leopold Cafe, the Cama Hospital, the Nariman House, the Metro Cinema, and in a lane behind the Times of India building and St. Xavier's College.

Ajmal Kasab, the sole surviving attacker, disclosed that the attackers were members of the terrorist group Lashkar-e-Taiba,among others. Kasab was executed on 21 November 2012 at 7:30 a.m.