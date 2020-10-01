India-China Standoff | India deployed supersonic cruise missile BrahMos, Nirbhay and Akash along LAC

BrahMos | On September 30 India successfully test-fired the surface-to-surface supersonic cruise missile BrahMos having a range of around 400 km featuring indigenous Booster and Airframe Section. The BrahMos cruise missile travels at a speed of Mach 2.8, nearly three times that of sound. The test-firing of the missile was carried out by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) off the coast of Balasore in Odisha. BrahMos Aerospace, an India-Russian joint venture, produces the supersonic cruise missile that can be launched from submarines, ships, aircraft, or from land platforms. This development by DRDO’s scientists, showcasing enhanced operational capabilities and additional indigenous technologies, is seen as an achievement to boost India’s ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ pledge. (Image: Reuters)