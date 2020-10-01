India-China Standoff | India deployed supersonic cruise missile BrahMos, Nirbhay and Akash along LAC

Let’s take a look at the details of these supersonic missiles aiming to strengthen combat abilities of our force and will play a major role while the situation escalates. Priyanka Roshan As India-China border standoff continues, fresh border confrontation erupted between Indian and Chinese troops along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh. In an attempt to counter China’s aggressive moves, India is now positioning its indigenously designed and developed supersonic cruise missile ‘BrahMos’ along with long-range sub-sonic cruise missile ‘Nirbhay’ and short-range surface to air missile ‘Akash’ to shield India on the front. Let’s take a look at the details of these supersonic missiles that aim to strengthen combat abilities of our force and will play a major role while the situation escalates. (Representative Image: PTI) BrahMos | On September 30 India successfully test-fired the surface-to-surface supersonic cruise missile BrahMos having a range of around 400 km featuring indigenous Booster and Airframe Section. The BrahMos cruise missile travels at a speed of Mach 2.8, nearly three times that of sound. The test-firing of the missile was carried out by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) off the coast of Balasore in Odisha. BrahMos Aerospace, an India-Russian joint venture, produces the supersonic cruise missile that can be launched from submarines, ships, aircraft, or from land platforms. This development by DRDO’s scientists, showcasing enhanced operational capabilities and additional indigenous technologies, is seen as an achievement to boost India’s ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ pledge. (Image: Reuters) Nirbhay | India has deployed supersonic Nirbhay missile to defend the border at Xinjiang and Tibet regions against the People’s Liberation Army (PLA’s) deployment of stand-off weapon. Nirbhay, state-of-the-art missile, is a long-range sub-sonic cruise missile capable of deep penetration into adversary territory to strike high-value targets with precision. This missile can be launched from multiple platforms and can travel through its envisaged path at a speed of 0.7 mach. Nirbhay is capable of carrying conventional and nuclear warheads. The missile is claimed to have sea-skimming and loitering capability, i.e., it can go round a target and perform several maneuvers and then re-engage it. (Image: drdo.gov.in) Akash | In the month of June, India deployed advanced quick-reaction Akash missile on its borders with China in the northern Himalaya region of Ladakh after the Chinese forces were increasing fighter aircraft and helicopter activities along the Line of Actual Control (LAC). The surface-to-air missile has the capability to neutralise aerial targets such as fighter jets, cruise missiles, and air-to-surface missiles as well as ballistic missiles. The Akash missile is capable of destroying aircraft within the range from 30km to 35km, and at altitudes up to 18,000m. (Image: Reuters) First Published on Oct 1, 2020 08:51 pm