Independence Day 2022 | Five places to visit during the I-Day long weekend

Agra, Uttar Pradesh | Agra is world-famous for its iconic Taj Mahal, however, the Red Fort of Agra or Lal Qila is another treasure connected to the monument via a parkland. Listed as a World Heritage Site in 1983, this glorious fort was commissioned by emperor Akbar, and is an emblem of India’s powerful history. Surrounded by brilliant Mughal architecture, hosting a complex of buildings inside its boundaries - ranging from grand palaces, audience halls to beautiful mosques - this walled city appeals to travelers looking for a real sense of history. (Source/Image: Agoda/ Unsplash)

Hampi, Karnataka | Hampi is also regarded as the 'World's Largest Open-Air Museum' for it offers travelers a lot to visually grasp and highlight its victorious past. Also known as the City of Ruins, the city showcases the grand past of the Vijayanagara Empire, through humble foundational structures of temples, forts, royal and sacred complexes, shrines, pillared halls that once stood proudly.

Darjeeling, West Bengal | Moving through Ghoom at a dizzying altitude of 2258 meters, nestled amidst the scenic hills of Darjeeling, is the world's oldest mountain steam railway. Founded in 1881, the railway snakes its way through the scenic Himalayan Mountains, exposing travellers to timeless vistas as they enjoy a ride from a bygone era.

Rani-ki-Vav, Gujarat | Located on the banks of river Saraswati, Rani-ki-Vav (or The Queen’s Stepwell), is an inverted temple which highlights the sanctity of water in a state mostly known for one of the world’s largest salt deserts. Commissioned by queen Udayamati in memory of her beloved husband in 1603, and completed after 20 years, the stepwell is an engineering feat, designed originally with seven steps, although today only five remain. Each panel consisted of unique carvings, sculptures and distinct geometric patterns. The architecture of the monument is incomparable to anything from its time as it consists of more than 500 principal sculptures and a 1000 minor ones! (Source/Image: Agoda/ Unsplash)