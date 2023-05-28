In Pics | Sengol, Lotus and Peacock — The new Parliament building inaugurated today

1/8 Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the new Parliament building in Delhi on May 28. The ceremony was marked by installing the 'sengol' in the new Lok Sabha chamber beside the speaker's chair. The sengol is a spectre gifted to India's first PM Jawaharlal Nehru by the British during transfer of power to a newly independent India. (Image Source: ANI)

2/8 PM Modi installs the historic 'Sengol' near the Lok Sabha Speaker's chair in the new Parliament building (image Source: BJP/Twitter)

3/8 Accompanied by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, PM Modi performed a 'havan' ceremony as well as other rituals as the inaugural event proceeded. The PM and speaker also unveiled the commemorative plaque which was then followed by a multi-faith prayer. (Image Source: ANI)

4/8 PM Modi along with Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Cabinet ministers attends a 'Sarv-dharma' prayer ceremony being held at the new Parliament building (Image Source: ANI)

5/8 PM Modi also felicitated a group of workers who constructed the new Parliament building, which has come up adjacent to the existing building. (Image Source: ANI)

6/8 PM Modi honours construction workers at the inauguration of new parliament building (Image Source: ANI)

7/8 Spread over four floors with a distinct triangular shaped design, the new Parliament building has an area of more than 64,500 square meters. The building has three primary gates - Gyan Dwar, Shakti Dwar, and the Karma Dwar. (Image Source: ANI)