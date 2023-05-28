English
    In Pics | Sengol, Lotus and Peacock — The new Parliament building inaugurated today

    The ceremony was marked by installing the ‘sengol’ in new Lok Sabha chamber beside the speaker's chair.

    Moneycontrol News
    May 28, 2023 / 11:58 AM IST
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the new Parliament building in Delhi on May 28. The ceremony was marked by installing the 'sengol' in the new Lok Sabha chamber beside the speaker's chair. The sengol is a spectre gifted to India's first PM Jawaharlal Nehru by the British during transfer of power to a newly independent India. (Image Source: ANI)
    PM Modi installs the historic 'Sengol' near the Lok Sabha Speaker's chair in the new Parliament building
    PM Modi installs the historic 'Sengol' near the Lok Sabha Speaker's chair in the new Parliament building (image Source: BJP/Twitter)
    Accompanied by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, PM Modi performed a 'havan' ceremony as well as other rituals as the inaugural event proceeded. The PM and speaker also unveiled the commemorative plaque which was then followed by a multi-faith prayer. (Image Source: ANI)
    PM Modi along with Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Cabinet ministers attends a 'Sarv-dharma' prayer ceremony being held at the new Parliament building (Image credit: ANI)
    PM Modi along with Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Cabinet ministers attends a 'Sarv-dharma' prayer ceremony being held at the new Parliament building (Image Source: ANI)
    PM Modi also felicitated a group of workers who constructed the new Parliament building, which has come up adjacent to the existing building. (Image Source: ANI)
    PM Modi honours construction workers at the inauguration of new parliament building (Image Source: ANI)
    PM Modi honours construction workers at the inauguration of new parliament building (Image Source: ANI)
    Spread over four floors with a distinct triangular shaped design, the new Parliament building has an area of more than 64,500 square meters. The building has three primary gates - Gyan Dwar, Shakti Dwar, and the Karma Dwar. (Image Source: ANI)
    Designed along the lines of a peacock theme, the new Lok Sabha chamber can accommodate 888 members, while the Rajya Sabha Chamber built around a lotus theme can accommodate 300 members. Involving a joint sitting of the two houses, the Lok Sabha chamber can hold up to 1,280 members. (Image Source: ANI)
    first published: May 28, 2023 11:51 am