In pics | International Literacy Day: States in India with highest literacy rate

Today, on 54 years of International Literacy Day, let's look at the states in India reporting the highest and the lowest literacy rate collected from the from the National Statistics Office (NSO). Moneycontrol News In an effort to highlight the importance of literacy around the world, the UNESCO, in its 1966 general conference, declared the first ever International Literacy Day on September 8 and since then it has been celebrated every year. Today, on 54 years of International Literacy Day, let's look at the states in India reporting the highest and the lowest literacy rate collected from the National Statistics Office (NSO). The data showed that across the country, male literacy level was 84.7 percent while the female literacy level was 70.3 percent. The gender-gap in terms of the metric was evident, with male literacy rates higher than female literacy rates across all states. (Image: Moneycontrol) According to the data from the National Statistics Office (NSO), Kerala saw the highest literacy rate of 96.2 percent. (Image: Moneycontrol) Delhi saw the literacy rates 88.7 percent. (Image: Moneycontrol) The third state in India with highest literacy rate was recorded in Uttarakhand at 87.8 percent. (Image: Moneycontrol) Himachal Pradesh at the fourth position with literacy rate of 86.6 percent. (Image: Reuters). Assam is in the top five list of the states with highest literacy rates. It recorded a literacy rate of 85.9 percent. (Image: Reuters) Uttar Pradesh recorded literacy rate of 73 percent. (Image: Reuters) Telangana recorded literacy rate of 72.8 percent. (Image: Moneycontrol) Bihar recorded literacy rate of 70.9 percent (Image: Moneycontrol) Rajasthan was second from the bottom on the list, with a literacy rate of 69.7 percent. (Image: Moneycontrol) The lowest literacy rate was recorded in Andhra Pradesh with 66.4 percent. (Image: PTI) First Published on Sep 8, 2020 12:27 pm