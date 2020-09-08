In pics | International Literacy Day: States in India with highest literacy rate

In an effort to highlight the importance of literacy around the world, the UNESCO, in its 1966 general conference, declared the first ever International Literacy Day on September 8 and since then it has been celebrated every year. Today, on 54 years of International Literacy Day, let's look at the states in India reporting the highest and the lowest literacy rate collected from the National Statistics Office (NSO). The data showed that across the country, male literacy level was 84.7 percent while the female literacy level was 70.3 percent. The gender-gap in terms of the metric was evident, with male literacy rates higher than female literacy rates across all states. (Image: Moneycontrol)