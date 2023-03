1/5 Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese arrived in Ahmedabad on March 8. The Australian Prime Minister who is on an official visit to India from March 8-11, was welcomed by Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel. (Image: Twitter @Bhupendrapbjp)

2/5 The Australian Prime Minister upon his arrival to India tweeted: “An incredible welcome to Ahmedabad, India. The beginning of an important trip for Australia-India relations.” (Image: Twitter @Bhupendrapbjp)

3/5 Albanese visited the Sabarmati Ashram, a place closely associated with Mahatma Gandhi, after arriving in Ahmedabad on his first India visit. He was accompanied by Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel. (Image: Twitter @Bhupendrapbjp)

4/5 Albanese offered floral tributes to the statue of Mahatma Gandhi at the Ashram. (Image: Twitter @Bhupendrapbjp)