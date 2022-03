Indians perform rituals around a bonfire during Holi festival celebrations in Ahmedabad, March 17. The Hindu festival of colors, also marks the advent of spring. (Image: AP)

A vendor sells coloured powder on the eve of Holi, the festival of colours in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, on March 17. (Image: AP)

Punjab's newly elected CM Bhagwant Mann participated in 'Holi Milan Samaroh' at Haryana Raj Bhawan in Chandigarh on March 17. Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya and CM Manohar Lal Khattar were also present during the event. (Image: Twitter @ANI)

Preparations begin for the celebration of the two-day festival of Holi in Laxmi Nagar market in Delhi as people throng the shops for festivities-related shopping. (Image: Twitter @ANI)

Female inmates of Indore's Central Jail prepare herbal colours on the occasion of Holi. (Image: Twitter @ANI)

Uttar Pradesh CM-designate Yogi Adityanath attends a function on the occasion of 'Holika Dahan' in Gorakhpur. (Image: Twitter @ANI)

Young women smear colour on each other's faces, in celebration of the festival of 'Holi', in Kolkata, on March 17. (Image: PTI)

Students play with colours, a day before the festival of 'Holi' at Guru Nanak Dev University, in Amritsar, on March 17. (Image: PTI)

Devotees celebrate with colours, a day before the festival of 'Holi', at Govind Dev Ji Temple, in Jaipur, on March 17. (Image: PTI)

Students celebrate 'Basanta Utsav' on the eve of Holi, the Festival of Colours, at a school in Murshidabad district, on March 17. (Image: PTI)

Devotees perform rituals during 'Holika Dahan' on the eve of Holi festival, in Patna, on March 17. (Image: PTI)