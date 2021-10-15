Dussehra 2021: A look at the preparations for Ravan Dahan

India gear up for Dussehra or Vijaydashami celebration on October 15 amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Dussehra is celebrated after Navratri, a Hindu festival that spans nine days every year. The 10th day of Navratri marks the day when Goddess Durga killed the demon Mahishasura. The festival denotes the victory of Lord Ram over Ravana and is marked as the triumph of good over evil. (Image: AFP)

Every year on this day, effigies of Ravana are burnt. Policemen stand guard near the effigies of demon king Ravana, his son Meghnath and brother Kumbhkaran before they are set alight to mark the Hindu festival of Dussehra in Amritsar. (Image: AFP)

Workers give final touch to effigies of mythical demon king Ravana on the eve of the Hindu festival of Dussehra, in New Delhi. Health officials have warned about the potential for the coronavirus to spread during the upcoming religious festival season, which is marked by huge gatherings in temples and shopping districts. (Image: AP)

Effigies of mythical demon king Ravana and others are kept ready to be erected on the eve of the Hindu festival of Dussehra, in New Delhi. (Image: AP)