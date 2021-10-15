MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • In Conversation With
  • India Inc On the Move
  • India Best Managed Companies
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Learn how to add equities to your portfolio through ETFs. Don’t miss the webinar on Oct 19, 11.30am. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsPhotosIndia

Dussehra 2021: A look at the preparations for Ravan Dahan

Dussehra is celebrated after Navratri, a Hindu festival that spans nine days every year. The festival denotes the victory of Lord Ram over Ravana and is marked as the triumph of good over evil.

Moneycontrol News
October 15, 2021 / 04:55 PM IST
India gear up for Dussehra or Vijaydashami celebration on October 15 amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Dussehra is celebrated after Navratri, a Hindu festival that spans nine days every year. The 10th day of Navratri marks the day when Goddess Durga killed the demon Mahishasura. The festival denotes the victory of Lord Ram over Ravana and is marked as the triumph of good over evil. (Image: AFP)
India gear up for Dussehra or Vijaydashami celebration on October 15 amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Dussehra is celebrated after Navratri, a Hindu festival that spans nine days every year. The 10th day of Navratri marks the day when Goddess Durga killed the demon Mahishasura. The festival denotes the victory of Lord Ram over Ravana and is marked as the triumph of good over evil. (Image: AFP)
Every year on this day, effigies of Ravana are burnt. Policemen stand guard near the effigies of demon king Ravana, his son Meghnath and brother Kumbhkaran before they are set alight to mark the Hindu festival of Dussehra in Amritsar. (Image: AFP)
Every year on this day, effigies of Ravana are burnt. Policemen stand guard near the effigies of demon king Ravana, his son Meghnath and brother Kumbhkaran before they are set alight to mark the Hindu festival of Dussehra in Amritsar. (Image: AFP)
Workers give final touch to effigies of mythical demon king Ravana on the eve of the Hindu festival of Dussehra, in New Delhi. Health officials have warned about the potential for the coronavirus to spread during the upcoming religious festival season, which is marked by huge gatherings in temples and shopping districts. (Image: AP)
Workers give final touch to effigies of mythical demon king Ravana on the eve of the Hindu festival of Dussehra, in New Delhi. Health officials have warned about the potential for the coronavirus to spread during the upcoming religious festival season, which is marked by huge gatherings in temples and shopping districts. (Image: AP)
Effigies of mythical demon king Ravana and others are kept ready to be erected on the eve of the Hindu festival of Dussehra, in New Delhi. (Image: AP)
Effigies of mythical demon king Ravana and others are kept ready to be erected on the eve of the Hindu festival of Dussehra, in New Delhi. (Image: AP)
Workers load an effigy of the Hindu demon King Ravana on a tractor trolley for its installation on the eve of Dussehra festival, the last day of the Navratri (nine nights) festival, symbolising the triumph of good over evil, in Amritsar. (Image: AFP)
Workers load an effigy of the Hindu demon King Ravana on a tractor trolley for its installation on the eve of Dussehra festival, the last day of the Navratri (nine nights) festival, symbolising the triumph of good over evil, in Amritsar. (Image: AFP)
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Dussehra #Dussehra celebration #India #Ravana #Slideshow
first published: Oct 15, 2021 04:55 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | How to declare dividend income in income tax returns

Simply Save | How to declare dividend income in income tax returns

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.