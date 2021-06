Gurudongmar Lake is one of the world's highest water bodies, located at a height of 17,100 feet in Sikkim. The lake, which is sacred to Buddhists and Hindus, attracts tourists from all parts of the world. The view of Mount Siniolchu and Kanchenjunga in the backdrop is majestic. (Image: Sikkim Tourism Development Corporation)

Also referred to as India's Niagara Falls, the Nohkalikai Falls is in the northeastern state of Meghalaya. The waterfall is the tallest plunge waterfall in the country, with its height stated to be 340 metres. (Image: Wikimedia Commons

The Dal Lake is one of the most iconic tourist destinations located in the heart of Srinagar, the summer capital of the union territory of Jammu & Kashmir. The urban lake, also referred to as the "jewel in the crown of Kashmir", is spread across an area of 22 square kilometres and is measured to be 7.44 km in length. The water source for the lake is the Jhelum river, which is also the main water resource for a number of Indian and Pakistani states. (Image: Reuters)

Sundarbans, which is home to some of the world's endangered species including the Royal Bengal Tiger and Irawadi dolphins, is a mangrove forest area formed due to the confluence of three major rivers—the Ganges, Brahmaputra and Meghna. It is spread over an area of more than 10,000 square kilometres, spreading across the Indian state of West Bengal and the neighbouring country of Bangladesh. (Image: Reuters)

The scenic Pangong Tso lake, located at a height of 4,225 metres, spreads from eastern Ladakh to western Tibet. It spreads over an area of 699.3 square kilometres, and remains one of the primary attractions in the summer months for tourists visiting India's Leh district. (Photo by Ashwini Chaudhary on Unsplash)

Rann of Kutch highlights the other end of India's diverse ecosystem. The 7,500 square kilometre salt marsh, located in the Kutch district of Gujarat, is one of the world's largest salt deserts. (Image: Reuters)