IPL 2020 KXIP vs RCB Snapshots: KXIP captain KL Rahul's century too big to handle for RCB

Not surprisingly, KL Rahul was adjudged man of the match for his 132-run knock, and he has now become the highest run scorer of this season till now thereby claiming the Orange Cap. Moneycontrol News Royal Challengers Bangalore won the toss and elected to field. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter) KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal were involved in a half-century stand. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter) Yuzvendra Chahal then castled Mayank Agarwal to end the opening stand. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter) Shivam Dube removed Nicholas Pooran and Glenn Maxwell. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter) RCB could only take 3 wickets in total as KL Rahul held the strike for 69 balls of the innings and inflicted a lot of damage to RCB. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter) Captain Rahul became the first centurion of IPL 2020. RCB couldn't get his wicket throughout the match and in the end he scored 132 runs in 69 balls with 14 fours and 7 sixes. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter) In reply, RCB's chase was shaky from the start. Sheldon Cottrell struck in the very first over by getting rid of Devdutt Padikkal. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter) Spinner Ravi Bishnoi took three crucial wickets including that of explosive Australian batsman Aaron Finch. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter) Chennai-born wrist spinner Murugan Ashwin also took 3 wickets. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter) In the end, RCB just managed to get to a total of 109, losing to Kings XI Punjab with a massive margin of 97 runs. KIngs XI Punjab with this win have now gone to the top of the table. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter) Not surprisingly, KL Rahul was adjudged man of the match for his 132-run knock, and he has now become the highest run scorer of this season till now thereby claiming the Orange Cap, while Mohammed Shami also claimed Purple Cap. Both caps in the same team for now! (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter) First Published on Sep 25, 2020 07:50 am