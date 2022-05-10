English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Super25 3.0- India’s Largest Online Stock Traders Conference brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso
    you are here: HomeNewsPhotosBusiness

    These 7 smallcap stocks have gained over 75% this year and are still looking strong

    The Sensex has lost 6.5 percent, so far, in 2022, and the BSE smallcap index is down more than 10 percent. Smallcaps normally see the steepest fall when the market slides but seven stocks have bucked the trend

    May 10, 2022 / 03:30 PM IST
    In 2022 so far, the benchmark index Sensex has fallen about 6.5 percent while the BSE Smallcap index tumbled over 10 percent. Generally, we see that the smallcap stocks grow at faster rates than the large-cap ones, similarly when the market slips most of these small caps are likely to see a major fall.  But there are seven smallcap stocks that went against the tide and have gained over 75 percent in 2022 so far. According to Moneycontrol SWOT analysis, most of these stocks look fundamentally strong. Have a look at the list.
    This year, the benchmark Sensex has fallen about 6.5 percent, while the BSE smallcap index is down more than 10 percent. Typically, smallcap stocks grow at a faster clip than the largecap ones and are also the ones to see the steepest fall when the market slides.  But there are seven smallcap stocks that have gone against the tide to gain more than 75 percent in 2022, so far. According to Moneycontrol SWOT analysis, most of these stocks look fundamentally strong. Take a look:
    Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd. | In 2022 so far, the stock has gained 176 percent to Rs 283.65 as on May 09, 2022 from Rs 102.60 as December 31, 2021. According to moneycontrol SWOT analysis, the stock has more strengths points than weaknesses. For more details click here
    Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd. | The stock had gained 176 percent to Rs 283.65 as on May 09, 2022 from Rs 102.60 on December 31, 2021. According to a Moneycontrol SWOT analysis, the stock has more strengths than weaknesses. For more details click here
    Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd. | In 2022 so far, the stock has gained 136 percent to Rs 173.95 as on May 09, 2022 from Rs 73.60 as December 31, 2021. According to moneycontrol SWOT analysis, the stock has more strengths points than weaknesses. For more details click here
    Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd. | The stock rose 136 percent to Rs 173.95 as on May 9, 2022 from Rs 73.60 on December 31, 2021. According to a Moneycontrol SWOT analysis, the stock has more strengths than weaknesses. For more details click here
    Vadilal Industries Ltd. | In 2022 so far, the stock has gained 95 percent to Rs 1777.95 as on May 09, 2022 from Rs 909.70 as December 31, 2021. According to moneycontrol SWOT analysis, the stock has more strengths points than weaknesses. For more details click here
    Vadilal Industries Ltd. | The stock was up 95 percent at Rs 1,777.95 on May 9 from Rs 909.70 on December 31, 2021. According to a Moneycontrol SWOT analysis, the stock has more strengths than weaknesses. For more details click here
    TGV SRACC Ltd. | In 2022 so far, the stock has gained 87 percent to Rs 91.90 as on May 09, 2022 from Rs 49.15 as December 31, 2021. According to moneycontrol SWOT analysis, the stock has more strengths points than weaknesses. For more details click here
    TGV SRACC Ltd. | The stock had risen 87 percent to Rs 91.90 as on May 9, 2022 from Rs 49.15 on December 31, 2021. According to a Moneycontrol SWOT analysis, the stock has more strengths than weaknesses. For more details click here
    BLS International Services Ltd. | In 2022 so far, the stock has gained 79 percent to Rs 340.00 as on May 09, 2022 from Rs 189.95 as December 31, 2021. According to moneycontrol SWOT analysis, the stock has more strengths points than weaknesses. For more details click here
    BLS International Services Ltd. | In 2022, the stock has gained 79 percent—Rs 340 on May 9, 2022 from Rs 189.95 on December 31, 2021. According to a Moneycontrol SWOT analysis, the stock has more strengths than weaknesses. For more details click here
    Meghmani Finechem Ltd | In 2022 so far, the stock has gained 79 percent to Rs 1350.20 as on May 09, 2022 from Rs 755.10 as December 31, 2021. According to moneycontrol SWOT analysis, the stock has more strengths points than weaknesses. For more details click here
    Meghmani Finechem Ltd | The stock was up 79 percent at Rs 1350.20 as on May 9, 2022 from Rs 755.10 on December 31, 2021. According to a Moneycontrol SWOT analysis, the stock has more strengths than weaknesses. For more details click here
    Tags: #Moneycontrol Datawatch #Slideshow #Stocks to Watch
    first published: May 10, 2022 03:30 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.