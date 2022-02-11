Tata Sons re-appoints N Chandrasekaran as Chairman; a look at his journey with the company

Tata Sons re-appoints chairman N Chandrasekaran as chairman on February 11 for another 5 years. He joined the Board of Tata Sons in October 2016 and was appointed Chairman in January 2017, after Cyrus Mistry was removed from the position. Ever since then, under his leadership the company has thrived towards success.

Natarajan Chandrasekaran is the Chairman of the board of Tata Sons, the holding company and promoter of more than 100 Tata operating companies. His appointment as Chairman followed a 30-year business career at TCS, which he joined from university in 1987 after completing a Masters in Computer Applications. Chandra rose through the ranks at TCS to become CEO and Managing Director of the leading global IT solution and consulting firm. (Image: Reuters)

He played a major role in the Tata group victory over the long legal battle with Cyrus Mistry, former chairman and estranged shareholder of Tata Sons. Mistry had succeeded Ratan Tata as chairman of Tata Sons in 2012 but was ousted four years later for alleged breach of confidentiality. Former chairman Ratan Tata then returned as interim chairman and few months later Chandrasekaran was named the new chairman of the company. (Image: Forbes India)

Under his leadership, TCS generated total revenues of US $16.5 billion in 2015-16 and consolidated its position as the largest private sector employer in India and the country’s most valuable company. TCS has also been placed among the “Big 4” most valuable IT services brands worldwide, ranked as one of the World’s Most Innovative Companies by Forbes and recognized as a Global Top Employer by the Top Employers Institute across 24 countries.

Tata Motors rolled out the first batch of the Tigor Electric Vehicle (EV) at the hands of Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran, accompanied by Rata Tata, Chairman Emeritus, Tata Group. The occasion was a significant milestone for Tata Motors towards their vision to build the future of e-mobility in India, said Chandrasekaran. (Image: Tata Motors)

In May 2018, Tata Group made its entry into the Indian grocery segment by acquiring a majority stake in BigBasket, India’s largest e-commerce player in the food and grocery segment. This acquisition presented an attractive opportunity for the Tata group in its vision of creating a digital ecosystem.

Chandra embedded a culture of customer-focus and innovation at TCS. In his New Year message to employees on December 28, 2021, he revealed Tata Group’s growth strategy in the upcoming year, focusing on four major areas – digital, supply chain resilience, new energy and health- which will lead to stronger performance. (Image: Tata)