This stock P/E is cheapest among peers and trading above 200 DMA

In the FMCG sector, ITC is the cheapest stock in terms of its price to earnings (P/E) valuation ratio compared to its peers and also trading below its 5-years average P/E multiple. The stock is available 18 percent below its 52-week high value of Rs 243 while most stocks from the sector are just single-digit away from their year-high. Interestingly, on technical basis sectors, all major FMCG stocks are trading above the 200-day daily moving average (DMA), it is an indicator generally considered to be in an overall uptrend. (Data Source: ACE Equity). The research firm Centrum Broking has recommended a buy rating on "ITC".