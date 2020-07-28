App
Last Updated : Jul 28, 2020 07:51 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

In Pics: These seven dairy stocks surged 50% in last four months

Modern Dairies and Kwality have doubled investor wealth in the last four months.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
The country went into lockdown since the last week of March 2020 to break the chain of COVID-19 infections. During the same period, essential products witness higher demand. Moneycontrol has analysed dairy product companies' share price performance during this pandemic. Most dairy companies have given a reasonable return and seven companies on this list have given a remarkable 50 percent return from March 23 low. (Data Source: ACE Equity)

Modern Dairies share price has risen 113 percent in the last four months. The share price on July 27 was Rs 4.05. On March 23, it was Rs 1.90.

Kwality share price has surged 106 percent in the last four months. The share price on July 27 was Rs 3.24. On March 23, it was Rs 1.57.

Heritage Foods share price has gone up 72 percent in the last four months. The share price on July 27 was Rs 293.50 and on March 23, it was Rs 170.35.

Parag Milk Foods share price has increased by 68 percent in the last four months. The share price on July 27 was Rs 88.40. It was Rs 52.65 on March 23.

Hindustan Foods share price has risen by 64 percent in the last four months. The share price on July 27 was Rs 705.25 and Rs 429.10 on March 23.

Hatsun Agro Products' share price has gone up 64 percent in the last four months. The share price on July 27 was Rs 674.30 and on March 23, it was Rs 412.20.

Vadilal Industries' share price has gone up by 48 percent in the last four months. The share price on July 27 was Rs 627.30 and Rs 423.75 on March 23.

First Published on Jul 28, 2020 07:50 pm

tags #Moneycontrol Datawatch #Slideshow #Stocks to Watch

