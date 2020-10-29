These 9 F&O stocks gain over 20% during October series, 2 still trade below 200 DMA

The futures and options contracts for the October series will expire today, the last Thursday of a month. Nifty has gained 8.5 percent during this series Ritesh Presswala The futures and options contracts for the October series will expire today, the last Thursday of a month. Nifty has gained 8.5 percent during this series. Meanwhile, there are 9 F&O stocks that have surged over 20 percent in the cash market. But 2 out of these 9 stocks are still trading below their 200 daily moving average (DMA). (Data Source: ACE Equity). Ambuja Cements | In October Series, the share price has risen 27 percent to Rs 251.80 on October 28 from Rs 198.25 on September 24, 2020. Currently, it is trading above its 200 DMA of Rs 200.12. Shriram Transport Finance Company | In October Series, the share price has risen26 percent to Rs 712.20 on October 28 from Rs 563.85 on September 24, 2020. Currently, it is trading below its 200 DMA of Rs 754.85. ACC | In October Series, the share price has risen26 percent to Rs 1638.90 on October 28 from Rs 1303.65 on September 24, 2020. Currently, it is trading above its 200 DMA of Rs 1325.70. Axis Bank | In October Series, the share price has risen25 percent to Rs 504.70 on October 28 from Rs 402.45 on September 24, 2020. Currently, it is trading above its 200 DMA of Rs 490.76. Kotak Mahindra Bank | In October Series, the share price has risen24 percent to Rs 1551.35 on October 28 from Rs 1246.10 on September 24, 2020. Currently, it is trading above its 200 DMA of Rs 1380.91. Apollo Tyres | In October Series, the share price has risen24 percent to Rs 143.20 on October 28 from Rs 115.95 on September 24, 2020. Currently, it is trading above its 200 DMA of Rs 120.78. IndusInd Bank | In October Series, the share price has risen21 percent to Rs 592.85 on October 28 from Rs 490.25 on September 24, 2020. Currently, it is trading below its 200 DMA of Rs 656.96. Housing Development Finance Corporation | In October Series, the share price has risen20 percent to Rs 1968.90 on October 28 from Rs 1636.85 on September 24, 2020. Currently, it is trading above its 200 DMA of Rs 1895.36. MRF | In October Series, the share price has risen20 percent to Rs 66844.55 on October 28 from Rs 55618.85 on September 24, 2020. Currently, it is trading above its 200 DMA of Rs 62337.19. First Published on Oct 29, 2020 01:20 pm