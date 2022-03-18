These 8 stocks gained over 50% in each of last 3 fiscal years. Worth a look?

English
    Ritesh Presswala
    March 18, 2022 / 01:09 PM IST
    In the fiscal year FY22, we have seen many highs and lows in the Indian equities but overall,  the market has gained about 15 percent despite many uncertainties. As we are about to enter a new fiscal year FY23, Moneycontrol has tracked the consistent performers of the last three fiscal years in the market. From the BSE universe, there are 8 stocks that have each gained at least 50 percent in each of the last three fiscal years. We considered companies with a market cap of Rs 500 crore. (Data Source: ACE Equity). Interestingly, 7 out of these 8 stocks are still looking strong, according to moneycontrol SWOT analysis.
    Adani Green Energy Ltd. |  In FY22, the stock has gained 66 percent so far. In FY21, it rose 619 percent, and in FY20, it clocked in gains of 312 percent. Click here to see moneycontrol SWOT analysis.
    Authum Investment & Infrastructure Ltd. |  In FY22, the stock has gained 337 percent so far. In FY21, it rose 330 percent, and in FY20, it clocked in gains of 443 percent. Click here to see moneycontrol SWOT analysis.
    Best Agrolife Ltd. |  In FY22, the stock has gained 110 percent so far. In FY21, it rose 123 percent, and in FY20, it clocked in gains of 561 percent. Click here to see moneycontrol SWOT analysis.
    Gujarat Themis Biosyn Ltd. |  In FY22, the stock has gained 84 percent so far. In FY21, it rose 110 percent, and in FY20, it clocked in gains of 147 percent. Click here to see moneycontrol SWOT analysis.
    HLE Glascoat Ltd. |  In FY22, the stock has gained 151 percent so far. In FY21, it rose 375 percent, and in FY20, it clocked in gains of 171 percent. Click here to see moneycontrol SWOT analysis.
    Ruchi Soya Industries Ltd. |  In FY22, the stock has gained 67 percent so far. In FY21, it rose 276 percent, and in FY20, it clocked in gains of 2471 percent. Click here to see moneycontrol SWOT analysis.
    Sanmit Infra Ltd. |  In FY22, the stock has gained 264 percent so far. In FY21, it rose 69 percent, and in FY20, it clocked in gains of 50 percent. Click here to see moneycontrol SWOT analysis.
    Tips Industries Ltd. |  In FY22, the stock has gained 369 percent so far. In FY21, it rose 387 percent, and in FY20, it clocked in gains of 55 percent. Click here to see moneycontrol SWOT analysis.
    Ritesh Presswala Research Analyst at Moneycontrol
