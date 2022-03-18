These 8 stocks gained over 50% in each of last 3 fiscal years. Worth a look?

In the fiscal year FY22 we have seen many highs and lows in the Indian equities, but overall, the market has gained about 15 percent despite many uncertainties. As we are about to enter a new fiscal FY23, Moneycontrol has tracked the consistent performers of the last three fiscal years in the market. Among the BSE stocks, there are 8 names that have each gained at least 50 percent in each of the last three fiscal years. We considered companies with a market-cap of Rs 500 crore. (Data Source: ACE Equity). Interestingly, 7 out of these 8 stocks are still looking strong, according to moneycontrol SWOT analysis.