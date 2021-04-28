MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsPhotosBusinessStocks

These 8 low-priced stocks gained over 80% in 4 months, do you own any?

Stocks like Jai Balaji Industries, Jayaswal Neco Industries, and Vivimed Labs have more than doubled investors’ wealth during the period.

Ritesh Presswala
April 28, 2021 / 11:44 AM IST
Many investors tend to buy low-priced stocks and expect a higher return on investment within a short time period. Moneycontrol found eight low-priced stocks that have gained over 80 percent in less than 4 months (in 2021). In fact, stocks like Jai Balaji Industries, Jayaswal Neco Industries, and Vivimed Labs have made investors' wealth more than double in the same time period. While analyzing, we considered only stocks that were trading below Rs 25 and had a market cap of over Rs 100 crore at the end of 2020. (Data Source: ACE Equity).
Many investors buy low-priced stocks in expectation of a higher return on investment. Moneycontrol found eight low-priced stocks that have gained more than 80 percent in less than four months in 2021. In fact, stocks like Jai Balaji Industries, Jayaswal Neco Industries, and Vivimed Labs have more than doubled investors’ wealth during the period. We considered only those stocks that were trading below Rs 25 and had a market cap of more than Rs 100 crore at the end of 2020. (Data Source: ACE Equity).
Jai Balaji Industries | In 2021, the stock has risen 134 percent—from Rs 19.50 on December 31, 2020, to Rs 45.70 on April 26, 2021.
Jai Balaji Industries | In 2021, the stock has risen 134 percent—from Rs 19.50 on December 31, 2020, to Rs 45.70 on April 26, 2021.
Jayaswal Neco Industries Ltd. | In 2021, the stock has risen 123 percent—from Rs 5.73 on December 31, 2020, to Rs 12.77 on April 26, 2021.
Jayaswal Neco Industries Ltd. | In 2021, the stock has risen 123 percent—from Rs 5.73 on December 31, 2020, to Rs 12.77 on April 26, 2021.
Vivimed Labs Ltd. | In 2021, the stock has risen 109 percent—from Rs 18.00 on December 31, 2020, to Rs 37.70 on April 26, 2021.
Vivimed Labs Ltd. | In 2021, the stock has risen 109 percent—from Rs 18 on December 31, 2020, to Rs 37.70 on April 26, 2021.
Moschip Technologies Ltd. | In 2021, the stock has risen 93 percent—from Rs 16.79 on December 31, 2020, to Rs 32.45 on April 26, 2021.
Moschip Technologies Ltd. | In 2021, the stock has risen 93 percent—from Rs 16.79 on December 31, 2020, to Rs 32.45 on April 26, 2021.
Hindustan Organic Chemicals Ltd. | In 2021, the stock has risen 90 percent—from Rs 19.23 on December 31, 2020, to Rs 36.45 on April 26, 2021.
Hindustan Organic Chemicals Ltd. | In 2021, the stock has risen 90 percent—from Rs 19.23 on December 31, 2020, to Rs 36.45 on April 26, 2021.
Shree Global Tradefin | In 2021, the stock has risen 88 percent—from Rs 1.80 on December 31, 2020, to Rs 3.39 on April 26, 2021.
Shree Global Tradefin | In 2021, the stock has risen 88 percent—from Rs 1.80 on December 31, 2020, to Rs 3.39 on April 26, 2021.
DCW Ltd. | In 2021, the stock has risen 83 percent—from Rs 19.29 on December 31, 2020, to Rs 35.35 on April 26, 2021.
DCW Ltd. | In 2021, the stock has risen 83 percent—from Rs 19.29 on December 31, 2020, to Rs 35.35 on April 26, 2021.
Bank Of Maharashtra | In 2021, the stock has risen 79 percent—from Rs 13.04 on December 31, 2020, to Rs 23.40 on April 26, 2021.
Bank Of Maharashtra | In 2021, the stock has risen 79 percent—from Rs 13.04 on December 31, 2020, to Rs 23.40 on April 26, 2021.
Ritesh Presswala Research Analyst at Moneycontrol
TAGS: #Moneycontrol Datawatch #Slideshow #Stocks to Watch
first published: Apr 28, 2021 11:44 am

Must Listen

Future Wise | Will board exam delays impact your 2021 study abroad plans?

Future Wise | Will board exam delays impact your 2021 study abroad plans?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.