These 8 low-priced stocks gained over 80% in 4 months, do you own any?

Many investors buy low-priced stocks in expectation of a higher return on investment. Moneycontrol found eight low-priced stocks that have gained more than 80 percent in less than four months in 2021. In fact, stocks like Jai Balaji Industries, Jayaswal Neco Industries, and Vivimed Labs have more than doubled investors’ wealth during the period. We considered only those stocks that were trading below Rs 25 and had a market cap of more than Rs 100 crore at the end of 2020. (Data Source: ACE Equity).

Jai Balaji Industries | In 2021, the stock has risen 134 percent—from Rs 19.50 on December 31, 2020, to Rs 45.70 on April 26, 2021.

Jayaswal Neco Industries Ltd. | In 2021, the stock has risen 123 percent—from Rs 5.73 on December 31, 2020, to Rs 12.77 on April 26, 2021.

Vivimed Labs Ltd. | In 2021, the stock has risen 109 percent—from Rs 18 on December 31, 2020, to Rs 37.70 on April 26, 2021.

Moschip Technologies Ltd. | In 2021, the stock has risen 93 percent—from Rs 16.79 on December 31, 2020, to Rs 32.45 on April 26, 2021.

Hindustan Organic Chemicals Ltd. | In 2021, the stock has risen 90 percent—from Rs 19.23 on December 31, 2020, to Rs 36.45 on April 26, 2021.

Shree Global Tradefin | In 2021, the stock has risen 88 percent—from Rs 1.80 on December 31, 2020, to Rs 3.39 on April 26, 2021.

DCW Ltd. | In 2021, the stock has risen 83 percent—from Rs 19.29 on December 31, 2020, to Rs 35.35 on April 26, 2021.