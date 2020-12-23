These 6 high-priced stocks have given double-digit returns in 2020

Many retail investors find high-priced stocks unaffordable and more risky. Some even believe that since they have already reached a high point, upside could be limited. Moneycontrol analyzed the performance of such stocks, and found that most of the nine stocks that were trading above Rs 10,000 per share on BSE in 2019 gave double-digit returns in 2020. Only 3 out of nine stocks fell - 3M India, Procter & Gamble Hygiene & Health Care and Bosch. In 2019, MRF was the most expensive stock in India, priced at Rs 66,327 per share on December 31, 2019. In 2020 also it is the most high-priced stock at Rs 75,258 per share. (Data Source: ACE Equity).

Honeywell Automation India | In 2020 so far, the stock has jumped 24 percent to Rs 34,000 as on December 21, 2020 from Rs 27,500 as on March 31, 2019.

Nestle India Ltd. | In 2020 so far, the stock has jumped 23 percent to Rs 18,173 as on December 21, 2020 from Rs 14,790 as on March 31, 2019.

Abbott India Ltd. | In 2020 so far, the stock has gained 21 percent to Rs 15,830 as on December 21, 2020 from Rs 13,073 as on March 31, 2019. (Image source: Reuters)

Page Industries Ltd. | In 2020 so far, the stock has zoomed 18 percent to Rs 27,581 as on December 21, 2020 from Rs 23,369 as on March 31, 2019.

Shree Cement Ltd. | In 2020 so far, the stock has gained 17 percent to Rs 23,739 as on December 21, 2020 from Rs 20,357 as on March 31, 2019.