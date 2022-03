The Indian equity markets have had a turbulent March quarter, so far, as the economy faces uncertainty over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine that has sent prices of commodities, including oil, zooming, fanning fears of even higher inflation. Companies’ earnings and margins will likely face pressures as Europe’s worst crisis since World War II disrupts the movement of goods and supply chains, pushing up costs for businesses.



In April, Indian companies will share their March quarter results. Moneycontrol looked at the performance of companies with a market value of Rs 1,000 crore and more in the March quarter over the past five years and found 13 delivered net profit margins exceeding 25 percent in each of the five quarters (Data Source: ACE Equity). According to Moneycontrol SWOT analysis, 8 of these 13 stocks have more strengths than weaknesses. Take a look: