Stocks in the news | Sun Pharma Advanced Research, Tata Motors, Dr Reddy's, Eicher Motors, Vikas Multicorp

Hemisphere Properties, Praj Industries, Snowman Logistics, Subex, Tata Coffee, KDDL, Dr Reddy's Labs, SML Isuzu, Godrej Industries, Hero MotoCorp, Xtglobal Infotech are also among the stocks in focus today

Here is a list of stocks in the news today.

Hemisphere Properties | Amansa Holding sold 17,27,961 equity shares in company at Rs 64.5 per share on the NSE.

Praj Industries | Tata Capital Financial Services sold 11,64,614 equity shares in company at Rs 91.16 per share on the NSE. (Image: praj.net)

Snowman Logistics | Adani Logistics sold 11,56,147 equity shares in the company at Rs 56.73 per share on the NSE.

Subex | Altruist Customer Management India sold 33 lakh equity shares in the company at Rs 26.42 per share on the NSE.

Tata Coffee | F Born AG sold 22,21,734 equity shares in the company at Rs 105.16 per share on the NSE.

Vikas Multicorp | Albula Investment Fund acquired 72 lakh equity shares in the company at Rs 7.6 per share on the BSE.

Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company | Promoter entity Raksha Sudhir Valia released 34 lakh equity shares of the company. (Image: Reuters)

KDDL | Company has acquired 50,000 shares in Ethos, increasing shareholding to 75.08 percent from 74.80 percent.

Dr Reddy's Labs | Company and Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) commenced clinical trials for Sputnik V vaccine in India. (Image: drreddys.com)

SML Isuzu | Company sold 516 vehicles in November 2020 against 521 vehicles sold in November 2019.

Godrej Industries | ICRA assigned 'A1+' rating to the company's issue of Commercial Paper Programme of upto Rs 1,500 crore. (Image: godrejindustries.com)

Hero MotoCorp | Company sold 5,91,091 units of motorcycles and scooters in November 2020, against 5,16,775 units in November 2019. (Image: PTI)

Tata Motors | Company sold 49,650 vehicles in November 2020 against 41,124 units in November 2020. (Image: Reuters)

Eicher Motors | Company sold 63,782 units of motorcycles in November 2020, against 60,411 units of motorcycles in November 2019.



Xtglobal Infotech | Company on December 8 to consider and approve to deliberate on potential acquisition of a US based Corporation and to decide the modalities for such acquisition.

Smartlink Holdings | Board meeting will be held on December 4 to consider the proposal for buyback.

Ajanta Pharma | Company gets US FDA nod for high blood pressure drug Chlorthalidone.

Coal India | Company reported a 3.4 percent rise in production at 51.7 million tonnes (MT) in November as compared to 50 MT, YoY. Production during April-November 2020 increased to 334.5 MT from 330.4 MT, YoY. Offtake of coal by CIL in November increased to 51.3 MT as against 47.5 MT, YoY.

Vodafone Idea | Company raised the price of select postpaid plans by Rs 50 in the UP East circle.